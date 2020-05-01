The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) stands with the rest of the country in thanking all essential workers who are keeping our country running during this COVID-19 pandemic.
We recognise our own members and comrades—nurses, T&TEC emergency crews, TSTT and other telecommunication workers, technicians, plant operators and other workers at Powergen, NP, the manufacturing sector and other energy-based companies, sanitation workers, maxi-taxi drivers, postal workers, media workers, fire officers, prison officers, security officers and farmers.
We also recognise those workers who belong to different trade unions and workers who are non-unionised—doctors, pharmacists and all the medical professionals, WASA workers, gas station attendants, bus and taxi drivers, cleaners, police officers, soldiers and other security service members, fisherfolk, supermarket and market workers, delivery drivers and many others. You continue to risk your lives while the rest of us stay indoors. Your service in this unprecedented crisis is immeasurable and for that, we thank you.
As JTUM, we raise our voices once again to call on all of Trinidad and Tobago to ensure these workers who continue to risk their lives are properly protected and compensated. These essential workers continue to face the risk of this deadly disease that is COVID-19 so that we all can have a hope of survival.
JTUM’s consistent argument for the proper compensation of workers has been that workers are the ones who create value by transforming raw materials into goods and by performing important services.
Workers keep the wheels of the economy turning. Moreover, this pandemic reveals a starker reality that these essential workers, normally taken for granted, are today the ones keeping us alive. Not the managers, not the shareholders, not the politicians and certainly not the elites. Therefore, essential workers must be treated as essential at all times!
The nation was right and correct to show its appreciation by applauding these essential workers. At the same time, let us be honest with ourselves—before this pandemic, many in our society looked down on those workers whose hands were covered with blood, sweat, tears, grease, grime and dirt. They looked down on those workers who kept the country’s economic wheel turning daily. While it is very good to honour them during this pandemic, let us not stop with the applause. Let us go beyond this crisis and from now on truly honour them by supporting JTUM’s consistent call for the following:
• End precarious (contract) work. If we truly recognise these workers as essential, then they must be given permanent employment with proper terms and conditions. Short term and temporary contracts for these essential workers must end immediately.
• Revise the Industrial Relations Act to remove all the obstacles that prevent workers from joining a trade union.
• Improve the working conditions particularly these essential workers.
• Enforce the Occupational Safety and Health Act to ensure that they are safe at work. We cannot afford to lose a single essential worker to injury or death.
The essential workers that we honour deserve to know they have the full moral support of the entire country at all times. The country owes these workers an eternal debt in gratitude!
Ancel Roget
president general, OWTU
president, JTUM