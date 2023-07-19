When veteran Trinidad and Tobago diplomat Dennis Francis recently assumed the exalted position as chairman of the United Nations General Assembly, he unwittingly set the stage for a massive move which all Trinis at home and across the diaspora have been awaiting with bated breath for a very long time.
That’s because over the next year, we can expect to witness an avalanche of sweet T&T citizens at home and abroad galvanising themselves into an army girded in the whole armour of the red, white and black force to establish Port of Spain as the rightful location of the United Nations.
Where is the evidence to justify such an apparently outrageous intent by a tiny twin-island Caribbean nation which is smaller than a postage stamp on the world map?
The case for T&T is clear for a number of reasons, including:
• As a people who may be the first in the world to conquer the challenges of mastering the terrifying logistics of having all the world’s ethnic strains harmoniously living together in one small place, we feel entitled to have the seat of the United Nations located in our country;
• In essence, Trinidad and Tobago is setting the gold standard to teach the so-called developed nations how people of all genres can cohabitate and celebrate in body, mind and soul, in the interest of promoting a powerful and resilient democracy for future reference;
• All visitors and onlookers have expressed their pleasurable shock and awe at the way Trinidad and Tobago has, over the years, progressively spread its influence across various oceans to induce the world environment with the cultural wonder of T&T Carnival mixed with sweet pan music, kaiso, tassa, and the scintillating waistlines of our melanin women;
• And yet, intellectuals have been dumbfounded to see how this nation, that seems always ready to spread joy, can have world leaders transfigured in game-changing talks, such as:
—The world carbon footprint, in Oslo; and
—Our very meaningful participation in crucial oil and gas matters involving the US, South America and Guyana.
In all this, many world political scouts look at us in envy as Stuart Young flies like a jet all over the world—from Canada to the US to Europe to South America—effectively working on problems such as the successful handling of tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum here.
At home, Rasta National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is holding the fort to keep our country safe, and criminals at bay.
We are also proud of the way our Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, has held a steady hand on the T&T ship of state throughout his tenure, especially in the way our energy income has been employed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, to provide out citizens with a quality of living in social welfare, education and health which—we have been told—may be compared with the best in the world.
So, what more must we do to have the flag of the United Nations headquarters flying in Trinidad and Tobago?
As the year progresses and the waves of activists make their play to achieve this most deserving award, may we all rally forward in one noble accord, with the motto given to our nation given by our founding father, the late revolutionary Dr Eric Williams, ringing resplendently in our ears:
Together, we aspire; Together, we achieve.