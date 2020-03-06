THIS is in response to the statement on the “Education of children of African origin” first published in the Express of January 24 and 25 and the Newsday of February 5 and 6.
• The statement is geared to introducing the ethnic factor in educational planning, reform and determination/allocation of places in secondary schools and changing the goalposts to facilitate black children who it seems can no longer compete with the nouveau arrive Indians.
• Based on conventional wisdom the statement can and will be considered to be divisive in its objective and racist in its intent.
• It is an attempt to move the goalposts and remove the competitive criteria to suit an ethnic agenda.
• If the title of the statement were: “The education of Indian children” there would have been a huge uproar from the black community.
• It features a lot of assumptions without the relevant data, for example, the relative household incomes of black families compared to those of Indian families.
• How did the authors judge the educational performance of children of African origin that formed the basis of the concerns expressed in the statement? Is it by those who win CAPE scholarships exclusively?
• How is the complex concept of inequality of educational opportunity/schooling assessed and defined by the writers of the statement?
• In what period was equality of educational opportunity, inclusive of the granting of state development scholarships of the 1960s and 1970s, achieved?
• Is the suggestion that pre-schooling (Early Childhood Care and Education) does not cater for black children part of the complaint since these schools were first established in predominantly black-dominated areas in this very small country of ours.
• Information on the Concordat system of allocation to assisted secondary schools is totally incorrect.
• The competitive methodology for allocating pupils to secondary schools is misrepresented.
• More Indian children come from low-income households than do black children. Dysfunctionality is a cultural factor, not financial or economic.
• There was a time when black children were beneficiaries of selective and restricted educational opportunities present exclusively in the urban communities, as well as of political patronage.
The Indians were isolated in the rural divide to prevent them from obtaining urban (civil service) jobs.
It took the Presbyterian Canadians (starting in the 19th century) to rescue the Indians from illiteracy and poverty — not the British colonials, who were exclusively concerned with the training and development of the black communities in the urban centres.
Bhadase Sagan Maraj did his part in rescuing the Hindus, beginning 1953 with the Tunapuna Hindu School.
• How did People’s National Movement political patronage and the exponentially expanding gang culture including school violence contribute to the miseducation of black children?
• Who were targeted by the technical schools given their urban location in a small developing island state such as Trinidad and Tobago?
Stephen Kangal
via e-mail