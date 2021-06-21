Evaluating the Police Commissioner

“What gets measured gets done” is an old cliché that provides an element of motivation to perform despite the oft-cited, by primarily bargaining-unit workers, that “it’s not in my job description so I’ll not do it”.
Regardless of it being called a Performance Review or Performance Evaluation, the incumbent Police Commissioner is being assessed for his performance over the past three years by the Police Service Commission.
Already, some business associations and other stakeholders have expressed their confidence in the job that the existing commissioner is doing to reform the Police Service and create the necessary framework and conditions to effectively deal with crime.
Crime, being multi-faceted, is not a beast that is easily tamed and is akin to the “Augean stables” that the mythical Hercules had to clean, owing to the decades of decay and alleged corruption that pervades the Police Service.
Despite the naysayers, based on public feedback it seems that the existing commissioner is positively addressing crime, albeit slowly.
There seems to be better morale within the Police Service but communication, whether to the public or officers in police stations, is woefully inadequate, especially during this period of restrictions, state of emergency and more particularly the extended curfew over the holidays.
Even though the office of the commissioner stated that farmers can attend to their fields, some police stations categorically stated they knew nothing of same and outright refused to confirm the communiqué, causing distress to the farmers over the foregoing weekend.
In any event, it seems that the majority of Trinbagonians believe that runaway crime is being reined-in under this police commissioner, notably with so many unemployed when criminal activities should potentially increase.
Additionally, the incumbent commissioner has shown greater visibility and access to himself than many previous commissioners.
However, plaudits can easily go to one’s head and the incumbent must learn from his mistakes, otherwise gains in policing and reform can be quickly derailed.
One case in point is “preventing” the Express from getting information under the Freedom of Information Act.
Another is being too reactive, negatively, to criticisms, especially to his handling of some issues.
A true leader will welcome different points of view and ascertain their efficacy.
Regardless of feelings, being in a position of authority does not automatically imply co-operation from those being led who must grant such a privilege, which can only be earned through visibility, active listening, honesty, collaboration, humility, openness and hard work.
A proper motivating and performing environment has to first be created for the Police Service to be truly effective in tackling crime.
It therefore augurs very well to see inroads, though minor, being made in addressing crime. His role in fighting crime is strategic rather than operational.
The ear-marked commissioner must seek greater collaboration with the Police Welfare Association, the Minister of National Security and the Police Service Commission to review and implement better performance appraisal systems for the police officers, so that the required training, development and performance expectations are addressed.
Aligned with this must be the review and implementation of better compensation systems for them, to diminish the temptation to earn additional income via convoluted routes.
He must continue to champion initiatives such as better police stations, proper working vehicles, functioning security cameras, use of technology and greater police visibility.
It is strongly suggested he must visit every police station at least once per month and have discussions with all staff there to get and provide feedback.
He must continue to be seen walking the streets with his lower-ranked officers so that they can develop a greater pride in their role and be motivated to excel at their duties.
The Police Service Commission, for the incumbent commissioner, must do a gap analysis of its original or adjusted objectives to determine what was done and what still needs to be done and reasons for non-achievement.
Key objectives must focus on crime reduction, public safety, police service reform, involvement of the community in policing, better police responsiveness to the public, more positive reaction to criticisms and far greater communication with all stakeholders, especially the public.
Policemen have been so beaten upon that they may have lost motivation and this is one of the primary roles of the commissioner who must rekindle the fires of pride in them, otherwise no amount of money, technology, jails, courts or threats can effectively address crime if the people issues are not addressed.
Servant leadership, the inherent compulsion to serve, is imperative in tackling crime.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima