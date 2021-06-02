Perhaps some of us have a brain infection that prevents us from adhering to the protocols that avoid infection from Covid-19.
I was surprised to see a letter of complaint because the vaccinations planned to be administered on the two public holidays were rescheduled.
This enforced extension of the curfew hours is obviously in relation to the uptick in deaths. What part of over 495 deaths (as of Monday) from Covid-19 does the writer not understand?
The citizens attending would have to be using private or public transportation. As would the attending medical and security staff. Thousands of commuters would have been on the road.
Millions of words are in circulation in global social media about congregating.
It is disappointing when the allegedly well educated and wealthy believe what they want they must immediately receive.
Given that not everyone is another Einstein, I believe even Einstein would have calmly awaited his second dose.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin