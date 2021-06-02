Perhaps some of us have a brain infection that prevents us from adhering to the protocols that avoid infection from Covid-19.

I was surprised to see a letter of complaint because the vaccinations planned to be administered on the two public holidays were rescheduled.

This enforced extension of the curfew hours is obviously in relation to the uptick in deaths. What part of over 495 deaths (as of Monday) from Covid-19 does the writer not understand?

The citizens attending would have to be ­using private or public transportation. As would the attending medical and security staff. Thousands of commuters would have been on the road.

Millions of words are in circulation in global social media about congregating.

It is disappointing when the allegedly well educated and wealthy believe what they want they must immediately receive.

Given that not everyone is another Einstein, I believe even Einstein would have calmly awaited his second dose.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Protect non-Covid system, too

The decision to re-assign Point Fortin’s two hospitals to the care and treatment of Covid-19 patients while leaving the community of over 30,000 people bereft of emergency health facilities was short-sighted and shabby on the part of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

Suggestions for better healthcare

Healthcare systems can be categorised in many ways, but we may use the two broadest categories—inpatient vs outpatient. Healthcare systems and healthcare facility decision makers may not have all the capacity, experience, skills, training or competencies, especially for an appropriate pandemic response, but can be guided by experts in order to maintain a very good service to all inpatients and outpatients continuously.

Yes, my fellow citizens, we are struggling with a virus that is not hard to beat. The solution lies in our own hands. No need to blame the Prime Minister and his Government. Our powerful national watchwords are “Discipline, Tolerance and Production”

Not so...T&T far from failing

From time to time, whether motivated by politics or articulating a misinformed position, commentators will seek to claim Trinidad and Tobago is a failing state.

I take serious umbrage to that because when one understands what a failing state or economy looks like, it is clear we are very far from that. In fact, by independent measures, we are closer to the opposite side of that spectrum.

In response to an item of news pertaining to the “dumping” of pets on the highway and other places, this is blatantly heartless, to say the least. Restrictions brought on by Covid-19 have exposed both our humanity and inhumanity.

Even “The Guyanese Baboo” and them laughin’ at us. Dey saying, “wine again, wine some more”, allyuh vote for that, because of the runaway figures in the infection rates and deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic very recently.