Sir Thomas Bloodworth was the Lord Mayor of London from October 1665 to October 1666. This, by the way, was the time of the bubonic plague pandemic (Black Death), which killed anywhere between 25 and 60 per cent of the European population, and led to a huge labour shortage.
I implore you readers to avail yourselves of knowledge of the bubonic plague for an understanding of why this current pandemic has the potential to crash economies (and because it’s still around, currently in China).
Anyway, during his short tenure, Sir Thomas was faced with the early stages of the Great Fire of London. For the sake of brevity, one way of (still) fighting fires is to rob it of fuel by removing trees, buildings, whatever is surrounding the fire.
Unfortunately, this also meant loss of property for business owners. I am told business owners implored the mayor not to tear down their buildings around what was then a small fire, which was relayed to the firefighters. By the time this order was reversed, about 75 per cent of London had burned to the ground. (On the plus side, this is also believed to have killed the rats that spread the bubonic plague.)
Sir Thomas’s leadership skills were considered to be weak and laden with cowardice, which is unfortunate, seeing that he simply did what his burgesses asked of him.
Now, I fully agree with people who say legislating for the forced wearing of face masks or face shields is authoritarian. But I am a born and bred Trini; a medical microbiology student; and I am regularly exposed to mental health affairs.
From all three perspectives, I’m saying this: public education does not work here, because Trinis already know everything you try to teach them.
Depending on them to do the right thing has demonstrably failed time and time again. The only way to stem the tide of rising viral cases is to use the big-stick approach. This is for at least three reasons:
1. Many people don’t know they have co-morbidities such as diabetes until they get infected. Not because someone thinks they’re healthy, that means they actually are.
2. Many of us associate with individuals who associate with at-risk individuals, such as elder family members and those with known co-morbidities. We may not die, but we can indirectly cause the death of a friend’s loved one by our callous actions.
3. Even if the vast majority of citizens do not die from the novel coronavirus, there is no telling how many will get sick almost simultaneously if we don’t slow down the spread, and some will (this is real) suffer from long-term symptoms, such as lung damage, and even get re-infected.
Do you know what happens when a large portion of your labour force fails to report for work at the same time? Watson Duke calls it a shutdown because that’s what it is. It’s already happening, when businesses close due to one employee being confirmed as having Covid-19.
I do not agree with this particular law, but I understand why it must exist, and I accept it, and I will obey it. And for once, I’m thankful to have a leader who does what is needed to protect the wider population, regardless of a fall in popularity points—not another Sir Thomas.
I’d also like to add that the police don’t make laws; they enforce laws. Sir Thomas, not the firefighters, was removed from his position after his failure to protect the citizenry.
If you don’t like the laws, you can also remove your leaders. But please, don’t take it out on the police. They’re only doing their jobs, you know—something we always complain they’re not doing when the detection rate for murders plummet.
Consistency is key.
Shabba De Leon
Arima