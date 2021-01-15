Even the strongest democracy can crumble

Despite the fact that Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president to lead a divided nation during the civil war of 1860, he said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside, but if we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Not all we hear or see on CNN is factual because the whole truth about this invasion or insurrection was delivered to us at random while the events were unfolding, and there was no means to verify why a protest became an attack on democracy.

But today we have discovered via the media not only Donald Trump advocated for his patriots to invade Congress, but at least two Republican senators, among others, have stood up declaring Trump was the winner, even though he lost 60 lawsuits by his appointed judges.

But that was not the crux of it all.

It was reported that Ali Alexander, a black person and a devout “Trumper”, said on CNN he had the support from Senator Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, among others.

And if that was not enough, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was once a renowned and respected mayor of New York, said on CNN that one way to get the job is “trial by combat”.

In addition, it was reported that some visitors were conducting reconnaissance or surveying the entry and exit paths on January 5—a day before the attack was carried out.

So that tells us that this insurrection was a premeditated plan, it was orchestrated by Republicans for the president who couldn’t accept that he lost the election.

He is the only president who was impeached twice.

The attack is a wake-up call that even the strongest democracy has the potential to crumble whenever we falter or drop our guard.

Jay Rakhar

New York

