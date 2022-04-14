There are those people who only see the world from where they stand, but the world or the people who populate it do not function just by your vision.
I believe it is to our advantage to have the ability to see into the lives of others if we want to become effective, true servants of our generation. “Please step into my shoe for a while so you can understand what is taking place in my world.” Now, that does not mean you have to be me, but put your imagination to work.
Having said the above, do you know the pain that many parents are going through, not knowing where the money is coming from to buy their children’s schoolbooks, etc, for the April term? In Trinidad and Tobago, that is taking place. Yes, you need to wake up, sir/madam. I saw someone crying on one of our local television stations for not being able to properly outfit those under her care for school.
I guess the easy way out is pretending that it does not exist or becoming deaf or closing our eyes whenever the reality of this comes up. Some people are broke living in T&T, not knowing if they will make it to tomorrow. But guess what—the problem will still be there if you bury your head in the sand daily.
T&T needs solutions to its social and family issues, etc. I would like to start with the children who have to drop out of school simply because they cannot afford it. How is that being addressed in T&T? Those responsible need to come up with a system that can have proper data on our nation’s children in detail, with the effort of properly identifying those who need urgent help and answering that need.
It is heartbreaking knowing a child who wants to go to school cannot because his/her parents cannot afford it. I believe we need to do better than this. Sitting down and lamenting over the number of children dropping out of school is not solving anything. We need to address this urgently.
Was it not said by deceased Dr Eric Williams, the first prime minister of T&T, “The future of this nation lies in the schoolbags of our children”? If we truly believe this, we all will do what is necessary to see that every child has an equal opportunity to the best education. Let’s do it together for the sake of our future generation and nation.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan