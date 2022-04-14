There are those people who only see the world from where they stand, but the world or the people who populate it do not function just by your vision.

I believe it is to our advantage to have the ability to see into the lives of others if we want to become effective, true ser­vants of our generation. “Please step into my shoe for a while so you can understand what is taking place in my world.” Now, that does not mean you have to be me, but put your imagination to work.

Having said the above, do you know the pain that many parents are going through, not knowing where the money is coming from to buy their children’s schoolbooks, etc, for the April term? In Trinidad and Tobago, that is taking place. Yes, you need to wake up, sir/madam. I saw someone crying on one of our local television stations for not being able to properly outfit those under her care for school.

I guess the easy way out is pretending that it does not exist or becoming deaf or closing our eyes whenever the reality of this comes up. Some people are broke living in T&T, not knowing if they will make it to tomorrow. But guess what—the problem will still be there if you bury your head in the sand daily.

T&T needs solutions to its social and family issues, etc. I would like to start with the children who have to drop out of school simply because they cannot afford it. How is that being addressed in T&T? Those responsible need to come up with a system that can have proper data on our nation’s children in detail, with the effort of properly ­identifying those who need urgent help and­ ­answering that need.

It is heartbreaking knowing a child who wants to go to school cannot because his/her parents cannot afford it. I believe we need to do better than this. Sitting down and lamenting over the number of children dropping out of school is not solving anything. We need to address this urgently.

Was it not said by deceased Dr Eric Williams, the first prime minister of T&T, “The future of this nation lies in the schoolbags of our children”? If we truly believe this, we all will do what is necessary to see that every child has an equal opportunity to the best education. Let’s do it together for the sake of our future generation and nation.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Obscene acts of cruelty

Over the last week, local social media pages have been filled with reactions to a video, reportedly of a father physically abusing his adult daughter, that has gone viral.

The video clip shows a man backing the camera, wearing a T-shirt and shorts with a firearm tucked in his waist; the location is a clothing store. Seconds later, he erupts into action, violently attacking a young woman, who had been sitting in front of him, toppling her off a stool; both his hands and feet are involved. A second man appears and holds him off, but he still manages to land another kick on the young woman,

Zero tolerance of child abuse

The death of ten children over a period of 74 days is a shocking statistic that should force all in T&T to take stock of our treatment of children. Some of the ten fell victim to murder, others to suspected abuse, and the rest to tragic accidents—all of which indicate a fatal level of danger in the ­environments in which our children exist.

Did the economy grow and fuel subsidy decrease?

The Minister of Finance found it necessary to demonstrate that even though we were in a recession then complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy grew and this is expected to continue: the economy is not about to fall apart. Indeed given the impact of the pandemic in the midst of a recession, Government had to support both companies and workers from economic collapse and, in so doing, incurred more debt that funded its increased support spending. With the pandemic easing in certain parts of the world the demand for products raced ahead of their supply, forcing both global inflation and a disruption of the supply value chain.

Shortly after Blaxx’ passing there was call from Ainsley King, president of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) for a State funeral for Blaxx. At a small celebration in Mason Hall, Tobago, two of Blaxx’ friends, Keston Williams and Kenneth Ottley claimed that Blaxx was given a raw deal. Mr Ottley is reported to have said, that if it were up to him, he would make Stewart a national hero.

WE have many blessings living in sweet Trinidad and Tobago.

The sun shines with a cool breeze at this time of the year. Most of us are content with our multinational population, living well side by side.

As we return to normalcy following the pandem­ic, we of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago salute the one million-­plus patriots of our country for our combined efforts resulting in the desired outcome.

All of our frontline workers, essential servi­ces, corporate citizens, various groups and associations have rallied to the cause.