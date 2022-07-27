This week we remember the sad loss of our fallen brothers and sisters, shot and killed innocently in 1990 and left to bake and rot in the roadway so that one group could have their reign... of terror!
Today is no different than July 1990! Violence on every corner committed both by police as well as by despicable criminals.
I was on the streets of Port of Spain on the night of the attempted coup. I left at 6.30 p.m. It was a horror of explosions and gunshots, and people running across Queen Street with blood on their faces, on their hands, eyes glaring as if running from monsters and demons.
They were demons and demons! All the rest of us were victims, imprisoned and tortured by animosities and violence beyond description. The 1990 attempted coup brought out the worst of everyone! Racism resurfaced rampantly, with people disregarding one another based on the colour of their skin, with businesses targeted and ransacked even by some of our very own protective services and the well-to-do.
Just like tyre burning on the north coast, just like in Sea Lots... inconsiderate acts of violence are echoed by other acts of parliamentary violence, by public officers who ignore outcries for accountability, who deny us our right to have an independent and functional procurement law, who deny civilians the empowerment of inclusion, of being consulted and of being a part of the decision-making process on national priorities and who act brazen-faced without transparency. Violence begets violence, so murders are being committed both by the police as well as by bandits who care less for the sanctity of life.
Today, 32 years later, we are still a country governed by whip whap. Wake up one day, according to Rohan Sinanan, and say “let us go and do this and let us go and do that...”
There is no national plan for anything except to promote procurement scandals, to cover up reckless accidents, to divide our people based on race, to endorse parliamentary recusals, to fund criminal entities and to turn a blind eye to police abuses of power.
Then, as now, we are being overrun with bribery, extortion, nepotism, embezzlement and the misdirection of public funds by Government officials for the benefit of private interests. Every day, we relive the violence of the 1990 attempted coup!
What is the solution to our dilemma of underdevelopment? While we continue to dig a hole in an everlasting pit of hopelessness, we are being led by suited criminals who continue to manipulate procurement weaknesses to fill their pockets and to deprive our vulnerable.
We echo the sentiments of Martin Luther King that “we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools”.