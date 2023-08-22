Every vote counts

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has announced there will be fresh elections in Lengua/Indian Walk to break the deadlock recorded post-recounts held after the local government election. A historic first, this has never occurred in Trinidad’s electoral history. On election night, it appeared the ruling PNM had wrested control of the district of Lengua/Indian Walk from the UNC, upsetting the UNC’s total dominance over the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
Initially, the votes tallied on election showed that the PNM’s candidate, Pastor Autly Granthume, received 1,430 votes—a lead of five ballots over the UNC’s Nicole Gopaul. Given the close nature of the results, the UNC candidate requested a recount. Usually, recounts only confirm the initially declared result, but this was not the case.
The first recount discovered two ballots erroneously tallied in favour of Pastor Granthume. In this initial recount, the presiding officer also deemed that a previously rejected vote was, in fact, cast in favour of the UNC.
This first recount resulted in a dead heat, a tie. A subsequent recount confirmed this result. The PNM candidate lost two votes, while the UNC gained three. So, there’s a tie. What’s the current hullabaloo about?
The UNC contends there is a rejected ballot with a vote clearly cast in favour of their candidate. The UNC asked the presiding officer to count this rejected ballot and break the draw, pointing to section 97(4) of the rules. This section allows for the EBC to post-initial the questionable vote.
But the EBC stated the ballot does have the initials of an EBC staff member and thus cannot be counted. This situation begs an important question: should an error on the part of EBC staff result in the disenfranchisement of what was otherwise a legally cast ballot? My answer to that question is a resounding No! but I am neither well versed in the EBC’s procedures nor a legal scholar, thus unable to give an informed opinion through a legal lens.
But what I can do is have a frank discussion about the ethical considerations at play. Local government elections in T&T average below a 40-per cent turnout. LGEs attract the diehard supporters of political parties and (this is important) those most civic-minded. The EBC’s decision to reject this ballot penalises a citizen who elected to take time out of their day to partake in a foundational pillar of our constitutional republic, casting a vote to choose their democratically elected official.
In a democracy, the ballot is one of the few weapons within the arsenal afforded to the citizenry that allows them to influence the machinery of government. By rejecting this vote, the EBC has denied this voter a say in who represents their district. Democracy is denied to a citizen through no fault of their own, a person, for all intents and purposes, acting in good faith. Is this right?
In this case, there was only one ballot unmarked by EBC staff. As this situation demonstrates, all it takes is one mistake to turn an election on its head. But what happens if multiple are not marked? When I went to vote, I was unaware the ballot required initialling. I was following what the staff told me. I’m sure a large percentage of the population found themselves in the same boat, following instructions from trusted officials.
What sort of precedent does this set? Will the citizenry, many of whom are unfamiliar with the exact procedures employed by the EBC, have to intimately acquaint themselves with the minutiae of EBC policy? No one said democracy was easy, but that doesn’t mean it should be complicated.
Trust in elections and the processes that govern them is crucial in maintaining the public’s confidence in democracy. The EBC is tasked with the hardest of challenges in any free state, ensuring elections run in a manner above reproach; failure to do so can have a profound impact on the public’s trust in the most sacred of institutions, our democracy. Situations like this shake the public’s trust in our democratic institutions that can never bode well in young republics like ours.
In deciding this matter, the UNC, through a letter sent to the EBC, has announced its intentions to carry this matter to court. We may see this case move from the High Court to the Court of Appeal. There will be no Privy Council reprieve for the UNC, as the Court of Appeal is the highest adjudicator apropos to electoral petitions.
One thing is for sure—if the decision for a fresh election is maintained, then this country is primed to witness one of the most hotly contested elections in our history. The machinery of both major parties will descend in full force on the most unlikely of locations.
Keval Marimuthu
Mayo Road