Everyone knows what’s best for everyone else

Is a crime a crime because it is morally wrong, or because the government declares a particular action illegal?
Murder is wrong because it is the ultimate harm to another individual. Yet even here, there are exceptions. An individual may kill another person in self-defence, while the State has a monopoly on killing for any crime it deems deserving of the death penalty.
Most states mandate the death penalty for first-degree murder and treason, others for expressing doubt about a holy book.
However, most states also have laws against acts that affect only the person doing that action. Taking drugs is the prime example of this. It is legal to take mood-altering drugs such as alcohol and tobacco and opiates produced by Big Pharma—but not marijuana, cocaine, or heroin.
The reasons some drugs are legal and some are not have less to do with health than with profits but, in any case, the real question is whether the Government should intrude on an individual’s private choices when such choices affect no one but the individual and their personal network.
My answer is “obviously not” but, from what I can tell, the majority of people are convinced they know what is best for everyone else. The Government, naturally, follows suit.
Jensen Rushton
San Fernando