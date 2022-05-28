I can well understand the outrage of public servants with the proposed two-per cent increase in salaries over eight years.

Do a calculation of a basic salary for public servants and you would see how small it is—pocket change to cope with price increases over the years, etc.

Everything is going up in Trinidad and Tobago. Recently we heard of chicken; goods and services are continuing to rise; and inflation is alive and well.

Life is also about giving and receiving, so citizens cannot be called upon only to be giving and tightening their belts. There is only so much they can do.

What is being created is a bitter, hateful, disgruntled and oppressed environment. I believe there is a need to do much better than the two per cent, especially among those who are at the bottom of the financial ladder.

Also, I would consistently hear and read private companies declaring huge profits after taxes, even in these tough times.

I ask the question, are your employees reaping any of these profits? Those who give their blood, sweat and tears for the organisation?

Over the last few years, many of our citizens have lost their jobs, and some continue to struggle to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living. Please do not tell me this is happening all around the world. We are responsible for trying to fix what is taking place right here in our country. Let us focus here for the time being.

To our leaders—citizens need space to breathe, they have been called upon to bear much. And while some can carry the burden, many are drowning—a reality right before our eyes.

Question is: are we going to see, shortly, increases in our utility bills?

Let us not push the population to the place where they begin to become aggressive. This is something, as a law-abiding citizen, I do not in any way want to see in Trinidad and Tobago.

This will do us no good as we try to deal with the many challenges.

Let us work together for the ­betterment of all and our beautiful twin islands.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

