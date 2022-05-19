Evil deed not to act on reports of abuse

Angry, appalled, frightened, horrified and sad are some of the emotions I feel by the revelations of the Sabga report not ever being acted upon.
As I continue to follow this story closely, I have become more confused than ever as to the purpose of shelving such horrific findings and who is being protected. I even read that a so-called respectable child rights activist who was a member of the Sabga committee had a copy of the report, and after so long is now willing to share it through her attorney.
As a father, I cannot fathom having such information and not doing my ethical duty to make it public and provide such to the authorities in charge to find and prosecute those responsible. To sit on such information and allow these dastardly acts to continue for so many years is purely evil and demonic.
For the first time in writing an article, I find it difficult to express my thoughts and emotions in words. All I have at the tip of my tongue are expletives and the wrath of Zeus that I wish I could release on those culpable of these acts of abuse and those who knew but failed to act.
I am comforted by the fact that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called for these iniquitous individuals to be found and prosecuted. The police have announced their intention to do just that, and to them I give my blessings.
To those involved, directly and indirectly, I remind them of these verses from the Bible:
“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse. For although they knew God, they did not honour him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools.”
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando