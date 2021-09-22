Evolution in reverse

I saw in a daily earlier this week the picture of baby Sariah Williams who was chopped in the head and subsequently died.
Maybe many would have dismissed it as yet another child murdered, but her sweet, innocent look, her eyes fresh and alive in the picture, caused my imagination to run riot at the contradiction of the injury she sustained.
Maybe she was just the collateral damage of some sinister intent, or probably merely a victim of the nonchalance of the perpetrator wanting to just kill someone, as reported, and little Sariah happened to be within his reach.
Or maybe in the toddler’s innocence, she just didn’t matter at all to the criminal, for the compulsion of evil knows no differentiation, just a predatorial need for blood.
It seems more like a kind of drive which infects some of us, the cumulative effect of years of denial and shame, of torture and suffering, breeding within us just the contagion of wanting to have revenge for our misfortune, of taking it out on someone, even on innocence sitting on the lap of her grandma.
For we could not be so by nature, the Original Source making us in his own image!
Which helps to explain the criminal shooting of businessman Ramnarace Nandoo of Montrose “just so” (Newsday, September 7), unleashing the plaintive cry from his wife who couldn’t understand “how a person can just run up to you and be so angry... and shoot someone who has a family and children... It isn’t right... Something is wrong with society right now... with it’s mental state”.
Maybe in her own simple way, she may have been thinking of the code of right and wrong which makes us “human” and differentiates us from the beast, of which the man who claims to be human but killed her husband just so can be so much in violation.
Maybe she belonged to the old way, still thinking that the moral compass of civilised living, as we have always known it, is still in effect, without knowing times have changed and the humanity which she presumes still exists is on the wane, with a new paradigm of the self at all cost, Machiavelli reborn with the ends justifying the means, fast replacing the old values of conscience, of fair play and justice, pride and self-respect, which are fast becoming anachronisms.
In her innocence and simple way of thinking, little does she know that human society, and ours not excepted, is now experiencing an “Evolution in Reverse”—with the human species, instead of demonstrating the “brotherhood of man”, seeming to be evolving downwards into the original condition of the beast from whence it came. As King Lear, the victim of ungrateful daughters, would say in that great Shakespearean play bearing his name:
“Humanity must perforce prey upon itself
Like monsters of the deep.” (Act 4, Sc 2, 47-50)
So even as the wife from Montrose cries in vain for her lost husband, and little Sariah’s mother for her little one, knowing the agony of the attack and what her baby would have felt, even as Sean Luke’s mother will continue to speak of a justice that “stinks”, the reality of his murder ripping through her own heart, even as the mother of four-year-old Amaziah Lewis feels her own pain, can we hope to save the innocent?
As usual, I leave the answer to you.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
