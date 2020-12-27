Trade unions have been the bastions of strength and fortitude on the side of the working masses for decades. The leaders of trade unions in their own right represented the vanguard of this mass movement. Independence struggles for our nation were forged by icons of the labour movement. Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler was a firebrand and he served as the talisman for the independence movement.
A labour leader in those formative nation-building years symbolised the will of a cross section of the populace. As a result, many leaders in our nation’s history emerged from this worker struggle. The connection of personalities such as Arthur Andrew Cipriani, Makandal Daaga, Bhadase Sagan Maraj to the grassroots if not only to the workers is a fact of history. For these very workers also boldly identified themselves as the grassroots of the nation. This body of humanity stood in contrast to the elite, those who were ever too eager to continue the work of the colonial master after they departed.
Reposed in these leaders was the collective will of the masses. Historians may argue that it was the strong presence of the representatives of labour that led to the Teachers Union calling a young Dr Eric Williams to return to T&T. Several leaders in opposition to Dr Williams also emerged from the grassroots struggle for justice including Raffique Shah and George Weekes.
George Weekes on the eve of our Independence in 1962 ushered in a new era of militant worker struggle for the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union. Weekes stood against the emerging bourgeoisie PNM politicians who were in office at the time of Independence. Arguably, the direct opposite can be said today of what the OWTU has been reduced to in their struggle surrounding Petrotrin. These historical references seem to find no place given the modern circumstances of the OWTU.
It would have been unfathomable that a George Weekes-led OWTU would have gone cap in hand to an elected People’s National Movement government to beg to be given back jobs that were stolen two years prior. A George Weekes OWTU would not have sat crossed legged whilst all of its membership in Petrotrin were sent home. That singular act of shutting down Petrotrin and sending home over 5,000 workers has been the greatest insult to the trade union movement by any Caribbean government. What is even more astonishing is that some trade unionists found it acceptable to sit on a Roadmap to Recovery Committee with the same man who sent home thousands on a whim.
Now the population looks on bewildered as OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd find themselves pleading for the refinery. If it was the late great George Weekes and his faction the OWTU Rebels, the leadership of the union would have found the fortitude to fight. But they instead find themselves prostrating to Dr Keith Rowley begging for mercy.
Taharqa Obika
former UNC senator