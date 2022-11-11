This acrostic is dedicated to sub-editor Trevor Clarke, who has devoted decades to journalism and One Caribbean Media Ltd, and is getting set to retire.

We thank this fine gentleman for his years of dedicated service.

T - Talented sub-editor from One Caribbean Media;

R - Reading, writing and editing stories that define Trinidad and Tobago;

E - Ever ready to offer a kind word, and flash his mega-watt smile;

V - Versatile man for all seasons;

O - Open-minded approach to life;

R - Resplendent locks, superstar looks and confident gait.

C - Custodian of our democracy;

L - Laughter filled his days, especially tales from late veteran journalist Mervyn Wells;

A - Admired by his editors and colleagues;

R - Rich repository of knowledge;

K - King of all he surveys;

E - Evergreen blessings to you as you continue along life’s journey.

Michelle

Loubon

Port of Spain