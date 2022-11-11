We are consistently hearing of the brutality being meted out to citizens, the elderly included, when homes are invaded. There is no mercy for seniors or anyone in general—they are choked, kicked, slapped, cuffed, or hit with objects—the perpetrators simply do not care.
How many have ended up having to seek medical attention while the nation sleeps and crime continues raging in the night?
It is clear for all to see what is taking place. The risk level of citizens in relation to crime—not just blatant murders, but home invasions—has gone up drastically. The perpetrators are also breaking into heavily burglar-proofed homes.
We need to take tougher measures to deal with what is happening. I suggest a limited curfew at nights and a real presence of joint patrols throughout the night. Every station should have at least three vehicles just to do night patrol.
Why? Because of the level of criminal activity. I am not casting any blame; my main objective is to see us have positive results in our fight against crime. Blaming changes nothing.
While I support cameras, etc, the reality is that this is after the fact that you have already been robbed and beaten. The trauma and pain have already been established, and we need some degree of prevention.
I am calling on our leaders to take a deeper look at not just our murders, but the growing trend of home invasions, where innocent people are being brutalised for the little they may have.
While some can afford their personal safety measures—for example, security services—the majority of the population is at the mercy of the criminal element in Trinidad and Tobago. This has induced fear, anxiety, panic and stress in the lives of many citizens.
Let us remember not every man or woman has the faith to believe in God for divine protection but, as we all know, it is the responsibility of all governments to protect and serve their people.
It cannot be business as usual when it comes to crime in T&T; it has gotten out of hand and needs some fresh thinking.
Extraordinary events will, at times, require extraordinary measures, and while some may disagree, you have to do what must be done to deal with the situation. Let us do it together to bring about change in T&T, restoring some degree of peace and safety to all living here.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan