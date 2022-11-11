We are consistently hearing of the brutality being meted out to citizens, the elderly included, when homes are invaded. There is no mercy for seniors or anyone in general—they are choked, kicked, slapped, cuffed, or hit with objects—the perpetrators simply do not care.

How many have ended up having to seek medical attention while the nation sleeps and crime continues raging in the night?

It is clear for all to see what is taking place. The risk level of citizens in relation to crime—not just blatant murders, but home invasions—has gone up drastically. The perpetrators are also breaking into heavily ­burglar-proofed homes.

We need to take tougher measures to deal with what is happening. I suggest a limited curfew at nights and a real presence of joint patrols throughout the night. Every station should have at least three vehicles just to do night patrol.

Why? Because of the level of criminal activity. I am not casting any blame; my main objective is to see us have positive results in our fight against crime. Blaming changes nothing.

While I support cameras, etc, the reality is that this is after the fact that you have already been robbed and beaten. The trauma and pain have already been established, and we need some degree of prevention.

I am calling on our leaders to take a deeper look at not just our murders, but the growing trend of home invasions, where innocent people are being brutalised for the little they may have.

While some can afford their personal safety measures—for example, security services—the majority of the population is at the mercy of the criminal element in Trinidad and Tobago. This has induced fear, anxiety, panic and stress in the lives of many citizens.

Let us remember not every man or woman has the faith to believe in God for divine ­protection but, as we all know, it is the responsibility of all governments to protect and serve their people.

It cannot be business as usual when it comes to crime in T&T; it has gotten out of hand and needs some fresh thinking.

Extraordinary events will, at times, require extraordinary measures, and while some may disagree, you have to do what must be done to deal with the situation. Let us do it together to bring about change in T&T, restoring some degree of peace and safety to all living here.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

Member of Parliament Rushton Paray got it right when he described the ongoing flooding disaster as a national emergency. He has described the state of affairs as alarming, and has called on the Ministry of Works. He attributes the ­current situation to what he said has been an absence of routine cleaning and upkeep by the ministry’s Draining Division.

When I turned 18, I did two things that signified for me my coming of age. I opened a bank account, and I took out a life insurance policy.

An agent of Colonial Life had come to our home pursuing our business. Convinced by his booming presence, and his knowledgeable, sophisticated air, I thought it would be foolhardy not to set about saving for that future everyone talked about protecting. I signed the forms, paid the premium, got a receipt and felt like I had truly stepped into adulthood.

Trevor and that mega-watt smile

This acrostic is dedicated to sub-editor Trevor Clarke, who has devoted decades to journalism and One Caribbean Media Ltd, and is getting set to retire.

We thank this fine gentleman for his years of dedicated service.

T - Talented sub-editor from One Caribbean Media;

R - Reading, writing and editing stories that define Trinidad and Tobago;

E - Ever ready to offer a kind word, and flash his mega-watt smile;

V - Versatile man for all seasons;

O - Open-minded approach to life;

R - Resplendent locks, superstar looks and confident gait.

C - Custodian of our democracy;

L - Laughter filled his days, especially tales from late veteran journalist Mervyn Wells;

A - Admired by his editors and colleagues;

R - Rich repository of knowledge;

K - King of all he surveys;

E - Evergreen blessings to you as you continue along life’s journey.

Michelle

Loubon

Port of Spain

Politicians believed to be ‘saints’?

I read a report in the newspaper that a politician said in Parliament that another politician is a saint—Saint Michael, to be exact.

What? Surely that is blasphemy! I waited for the archbishop to say something. I was waiting for him to defend my religion.

How could a mere human be compared to blessed St Michael, protector of innocents and defender of souls? Not only that, but a human who has ignored a report that exposes child abuse in State homes.

The Govt bungling continues

The article on Thursday on the PAC enquiry into the handling of grants by the Government agency involved is quite revealing. In this report, there are components that suggest the possibility of large-scale fraud and serious doubts about just about any “project” the Government undertakes.

Everyone knows what’s best for everyone else

Is a crime a crime because it is morally wrong, or because the government declares a particular action illegal?

Murder is wrong because it is the ultimate harm to another individual. Yet even here, there are exceptions. An individual may kill another person in self-defence, while the State has a monopoly on killing for any crime it deems deserving of the death penalty.

Most states mandate the death penalty for first-degree murder and treason, others for expressing doubt about a holy book.