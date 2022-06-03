Examine treatment at eldercare homes

I know the difficulties with some of our children’s homes, as well as what has occurred throughout the years, are finally being addressed. I sincerely hope all of the issues that have been affecting the lives of many of our children will be resolved and changed.
I believe investigating the care of the elderly who are placed in homes by relatives is also a good idea.
Unfortunately, there are times when the elderly are neglected by others, including family members—which is very sad, but I have seen this. They are simply dropped off at a home, with their pension footing the tab after sacrificing their entire lives to their family.
Many of these homes are springing up all around Trinidad and Tobago. Who is consistently monitoring them to ensure our older residents are adequately cared for?
I’ve overheard numerous complaints about the treatment they’ve received at several of these locations. Remember, they are unable to fend for themselves at that age, and will be forced to accept whatever is offered to them.
To some, it’s just a job, and they don’t see care, compassion or love as something people need in their later years. Now that the Sabga 1997 study and the Judith Jones report have exposed the dark side of certain children’s homes, let us turn our attention to those locations where people are completely reliant on others for assistance.
I implore those who are in power to take some time to visit some of these places. I hope you are not surprised in any way.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan