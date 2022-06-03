Examine treatment at eldercare homes

I know the difficulties with some of our children’s homes, as well as what has occurred throughout the years, are finally being addressed. I sincerely hope all of the issues that have been affecting the lives of many of our children will be resolved and changed.

I believe investigating the care of the elderly who are placed in homes by relatives is also a good idea.

Unfortunately, there are times when the elderly are neglected by others, including family members—which is very sad, but I have seen this. They are simply dropped off at a home, with their pension footing the tab after sacrificing their entire lives to their family.

Many of these homes are springing up all around Trinidad and Tobago. Who is consistently monitoring them to ensure our older residents are adequately cared for?

I’ve overheard numerous complaints about the treatment they’ve received at several of these locations. Remember, they are unable to fend for themselves at that age, and will be forced to accept whatever is offered to them.

To some, it’s just a job, and they don’t see care, compassion or love as something people need in their later years. Now that the Sabga 1997 study and the Judith Jones report have exposed the dark side of certain children’s homes, let us turn our ­attention to those locations where people are completely reliant on others for assistance.

I implore those who are in power to take some time to visit some of these places. I hope you are not ­surprised in any way.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

The UWI at pivot point

Following its meeting in March, the Council of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) issued a statement rejecting the recommendation of the July 2020 Chancellor’s Report on Governance for an increase in student tuition fees.

Privy Council far removed from our bacchanal

Is the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) a “cultural (Caribbean) legacy” or a final court of appeal?

Based on the aphorism, “justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done”, I say a loud, unequivocal NO to T&T replacing the Privy Council with the CCJ.

Focus on reports of abuse in residential homes

There has been a lot of discussion in the public space stemming from the reports of alleged child abuse in residential homes.

This resulted in the comparison of child marriages and the alleged abuse of children in protective care.

Abuse can manifest its ugly self in all relationships and at all ages, and for varied reasons.

TSTT poops

During my stay in the United States, my son and his mom had to pay $6 a minute to speak to me.

The rumour was that their “tea ladies” were paid well above their range.

It was only when computers were used to allow calls to the US for $1 that TSTT followed.

Examine treatment at eldercare homes

Not going with this flow

Not going with this flow

After a time, poor service wears you down; lowers your expectations to the point where you feel special when you actually succeed in completing a transaction, or most of the processes get by smoothly. This is my lucky day, you murmur happily, just because it took only one hour to pay a bill, or hold the line while waiting for someone to attend to you.