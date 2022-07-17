Excellent service and doubles

I would like to publicly thank Araby Ali’s Doubles of Fifth Street, Barataria, for their outstanding customer service and delicious doubles and pholourie. Running late for work on a Friday morning, I risked parking on the road and was prepared to dash through the pouring rain to make an order. To my surprise, the owner, a very affable bloke, came beside my vehicle with a giant umbrella and escorted me to and from his business.
T&T may have a bad reputation for customer service, but give Araby his jacket; that was smooth. This experience proves that customer service and product quality are the heartbeat in a successful business.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas