Excellent service from UTC

Because l have been the recipient of poor customer service in the past, l am of the firm belief that l have to give credit where credit is due.
And thus, I must credit the service l received at the Unit Trust Corporation on April 28, 2023. The CSR at the One Woodbrook Place branch was just so refreshing and unbelievably helpful to me, l was amazed that l was still here in T&T.
Ever since the UTC introduced their e-Statements l have been trying to login to their platform. I was not ever successful. This became a “monkey on my back”, and I just decided to forget about it.
However, there being no accidents in life, l needed to buy some shares (deposit) and I was fortunate to meet J Shahadath (the name on my receipt) and told her of my plight of not being able to receive statements even though l was registered.
This pleasant lady was so helpful and kind to a senior citizen that l needed to ensure that everyone knows about the kind of wonderful service at the Unit Trust Corporation.
This young lady gave me so much belief in the future of our republic. I am fortunate to have met her and I give thanks that we have citizens like her. Our future is bright with citizens like her.
May we continue to see the light in this time of darkness,
Arlette Jutla
Maraval