Excellent service in ‘Grande’

On Monday, I travelled with my wife to the Ministry of Works, Motor Vehicle Licensing Division, Guiaco, Sangre Grande, to renew our driving permits.
We were unable to obtain an online appointment at the St James, Wrightson Road or Caroni offices.
I am writing as I feel I need to highlight the excellent service we both received from our arrival, starting with the security guard whose professionalism was very commendable.
We were asked to wash our hands and to adhere to social distancing on our way into the office. The other staff members we interacted with were all very professional and made us feel comfortable. We were in and out in 25 minutes.
I would like to thank the full staff for the excellent service we received. You all were indeed very special.
Richard Lobo
Westmoorings