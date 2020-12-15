“Daddy! Mummy and I were held up, at gunpoint, and the car was stolen.”
That was the terrifying phone call I received from my son at approximately 5.20 p.m. on Sunday.
They had gone to drop a relative home.
Two youngsters, one with a gun, saw an opportunity to cause distress, and took it.
Unfortunately, for them, they did not anticipate the instantaneous response by officers from the Four Roads Police Station and the Western Division Task Force.
I have nothing but high praise for the extremely professional approach of the police officers at the Four Roads station.
Corporal Durity, Corporal Mohammed, Constable Narine, Constable St John, Constable Phipps, all from the Four Roads station, and Constable Clement and other officers, from the Western Division Task Force, must be highly commended for their courtesy and advice to my family during what was a most trying time.
As we talked with the officers, I could not help but reflect on the “dey too wicked” crew. Those are the people who garner unprecedented publicity when they knowingly try to defend relatives who do the wrong thing.
I could then understand Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s rhetoric about “cockroaches”.
Police officers placed their lives on the line to recover a stolen vehicle. Several of them are married and probably have families, as well.
I thought about their families, and what it must be like to know that daddy or mummy may, one day, not return home from work.
I thought about all those videos on social media, where the “wannabe bad boys and girls” show off their fire power and dare the police to come after them.
I thought about how many people in Trinidad and Tobago do not care to understand what it means to be a police officer.
This entire situation could have ended so very differently if not for the grace of God. I would like to publicly thank Almighty God for His mercy and protection over my family.
God does not always prevent certain things from happening but, sometimes, He provides the relevant protection and gives us the strength to endure.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope