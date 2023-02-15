Mr Ralph Maraj’s column headlined “Ministry of Mediocrity” paints an abysmal picture of the state of affairs at our Ministry of Education.
Mr Maraj, in addressing the Ministry of Education’s failure to publish the list of top performers associated with the 2022 SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) results, raises a number of issues.
Central to his concern was the question of the universalisation of mediocrity in education in Trinidad and Tobago.
In attempting to underscore his position, he assimilated the issues of:
1. “Prestige” schools
2. Professional class
3. Mediocrity
4. Government secondary schools
5. System failure.
As if to establish a platform upon a seemingly linear thought pattern, Mr Maraj indicated that “were it not for the gifted, the less talented would not know their own possibilities”.
What is not hidden in Mr Maraj’s exploration of mediocrity is the unambiguous link between his always outstanding academically “prestige” schools and the underperforming Government secondary schools. To the latter, he not only liberally but universally ascribes a number defamatory descriptions, and in so doing foregoes all civility by failing to consider its destructible impact on to the psyche and achievements of the “less-talented” pupils of our Government secondary schools, not to mention, the morale of hundreds of people who do excellent work at these institutions.
It’s quite ironic to note that Mr Maraj was very disturbed and distraught about the impact of the non-publication of the 2022 SEA top-performers’ list, describing the associated impact of such non-recognition as brutality.
Indeed, Mr Maraj is no less than disingenuous when he classifies many of our Government secondary schools as “incubators of criminal activity”, without an inkling of consideration for the efforts made by thousands of hard-working pupils who strive steadfastly under extremely difficult and trying conditions.
Moreover, Mr Maraj casts the most putrid of aspersions on our educators when he contends that many of our Government secondary schools are incubators of criminal activity.
Is utter rubbish the same thing as utter garbage?
I wish to respectfully submit that Mr Maraj uses his considerable resources to isolate and champion:
• those Government secondary schools that have been traditionally successful;
• research on the reason/s why they have been successful;
• the limitations of the prestigious professional class at our Ministry of Education who have miserably failed to engineer the replication of those model Government secondary schools that have been traditionally successful;
• the institutionalisation of mandatory psychometric testing for the most senior officers in our Government secondary school system;
• correlate the incidence of corporate sector sponsorship across sports, culture and the arts, and secondary schools in receipt of same, by “prestige” vs Government secondary (and publish findings);
• whether or not a pattern exists between agents of the professional class in the corporate sector and secondary schools in receipt of corporate support;
• The cause of our most gifted secondary school footballers pursuing their education at “prestige” schools (recognising that their foremost priority is the education of these pupils) while ensuring that such players continue to play for their original schools.
The former would only serve to expand the national pool of our gifted athletes, whilst making a worthwhile contribution to turning around their school’s underperformance and improve the quality of secondary school football nationally.
Moreover, the issue of giftedness over “less talented-ness” would remain localised and serve to inspire the athletes and pupils of these schools. Would it not?
With that said, the deep trouble is whether or not there is a glaring contradiction, in so far as the gifts of the gifted seem not to be translating into the possibilities of the less talented here in Trinidad and Tobago.
If this is so, then surely the question arises: why? Is it systemic? Is there a larger and more potent incubator at large?
The even larger question arises: is it likely that the “prestigious” professional class has deliberately disconnected themselves from the possibilities of the “less talented”? It would be worrying if it were to be discovered that this is indeed so, and beyond worrying, if it were to be further discovered that this is at the epicentre of the country’s fractured moorings. A country that is incomplete and struggling in a fierce downward spiral, yet seeking to locate its meaning and purpose.
A corruptocracy is here therefore defined as: a system of “governance” in which elitism impregnates both class and cast, merging them into a puree of wanton abandonment of mind and of being, in order to create a society whose truth becomes so inverted and mangled that it does not trust to trust itself.
A closing word on prestige, giftedness and “less talented-ness”.
Some steel orchestras in the school’s Panorama have been doing exceedingly well. Sir, bravo! Kudos to them for every continued success.
Hopefully, our education system would navigate its own transformation—through its educators—grounded in a pedagogical method harnessed in an appreciation of the fact that the instrument clearly did not emerge from prestige but from imagination, enquiry and experimentation, and forged in the fires of liberty. So much for less talented-ness.