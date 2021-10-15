That new refrain is “it’s politically motivated”.
Citizens have been trying to voice their opinions on issues such as healthcare, national security, education, bad roads and a host of others, but their voices have been silenced with threats of legal action or by being physically removed, as we have seen in the case of Umar Abdullah, who tried to deliver a letter to the Minister of Education.
Since people have been given the “gag order”, they have resorted to protest action despite the authorities’ response by imposing a state of emergency, curfew and “no gathering” orders.
The blocking of the roads in South to protest the very poor maintenance of roadways, dilapidated conditions of bridges and unattended landslips has been a final resort to get the Ministry of Works and Transport to do its job.
However, Minister Rohan Sinanan, instead of listening to the cries of the people, has taken up the refrain that it’s all politically motivated. Is it important who is involved in the protest or who is behind it, rather than if the action is warranted or is real?
Also, it’s not very convincing when the minister says “it is because of the of soil structure, we are seeing so much damage” to roadways and highways. If that were the case, then we would have “soil problems” in half of Trinidad and Tobago.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas