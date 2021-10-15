 
It appears as though the Government of the day has adopted a new refrain whenever citizens voice their opinions on an issue or even take protest action for displeasure of services provided, or lack thereof.
That new refrain is “it’s politically motivated”.
Citizens have been trying to voice their opinions on issues such as healthcare, national security, education, bad roads and a host of others, but their voices have been silenced with threats of legal action or by being physically removed, as we have seen in the case of Umar Abdullah, who tried to deliver a letter to the Minister of Education.
Since people have been given the “gag order”, they have resorted to protest action despite the authorities’ response by imposing a state of emergency, curfew and “no gathering” orders.
The blocking of the roads in South to protest the very poor maintenance of roadways, dilapidated conditions of bridges and unattended landslips has been a final resort to get the Ministry of Works and Transport to do its job.
However, Minister Rohan Sinanan, instead of listening to the cries of the people, has taken up the refrain that it’s all politically motivated. Is it important who is involved in the protest or who is behind it, rather than if the action is warranted or is real?
Also, it’s not very convincing when the minister says “it is because of the of soil structure, we are seeing so much damage” to roadways and highways. If that were the case, then we would have “soil problems” in half of Trinidad and Tobago.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Your refusal of the Covid vaccine can affect others

Your refusal of the Covid vaccine can affect others

“My body, my choice.”

This is the battle cry of women on the frontlines of the fight to legalise abortion. Being pro-choice, I support women in this struggle. I do not believe in coercing or forcing people to subject themselves to something they feel uncomfortable doing.

Ministry should focus on the real problem

The Ministry of Works and Transport deserves congratulations for the expeditiousness with which they were able to compute, in less than 24 hours, the cost to remedy the damage done to the road in Barrackpore by villagers’ protests.

Food prices are in the hands of the seller

The price of anything sold in any establishment is in the hands of the owner. You can remove VAT and all other charges on a commodity, but it is now up to the owner of that business to adjust his prices.

A tale of two communities

The tale of T&T today is sadly a tale of two communities.

One community moves heaven and earth to provide healthcare, vaccines and every other requirement for a constantly changing pandemic.

Covid-19 reveals our subjection

Covid-19 reveals our subjection

Covid-19 is about to complete its second year with us, and has brought not just minor adjustments and radical changes, but a couple of real eye-openers (which were really present all along, but which we conveniently chose to ignore)