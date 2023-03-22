The recent public discourse concerning the unoccupied building procured in order to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the subsequent sharp and perhaps even acrimonious political exchanges have now brought about an opportunity to address an important issue which remains unaddressed within the constitutional architecture of Trinidad and Tobago.
Whilst the framers of the Constitution laudably sought to take great pains in establishing independent offices and institutions, the Constitution remains bereft of a key component of the overall picture of independence.
All independent institutions must be equipped with the necessary tools so as to enable them to function in an independent and impartial manner. The issue which needs to be urgently addressed, on a holistic basis, is within whose bailiwick should the task reside of equipping independent institutions with sufficient premises and resources.
The core function of the Office of the DPP is succinctly described in Section 90 of the Constitution, through which the director is empowered solely to commence, continue and discontinue all criminal proceedings within the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Prior to the 1976 Constitution, both the civil and criminal portfolio of the State resided in the Office of the Attorney General, a political appointee.
In an effort to insulate the criminal trial process from being perceived as driven by any form of political agenda, the 1976 Constitution created the Office of the DPP. This office is framed, conceptually, very much along similar lines as exists throughout the Commonwealth.
The core function of that office must necessarily be the proper, fair and efficient management of the prosecutorial element in the criminal justice system. It cannot be argued, on any reasonable hypothesis, that the office ought to be burdened with the task of also being intimately and inextricably involved in the procuring and outfitting of premises from which it is to operate.
To burden the office with such unnecessary functions naturally would detract from an efficient management of the already heavy and ever-increasing case load of that office. In the circumstances, this situation must be addressed by mature, sober and reflective national dialogue.
It is an open secret that the Office of the DPP is plainly overburdened. It is also quite clear the case load of that office continues to grow at an exponential and potentially unmanageable rate.
The task at hand is to find a solution which leaves the core functions of the prosecution of criminal offences solely within the ambit of the DPP, but places the functions of procuring and equipping that office in the hands of the Executive, which is more experienced and versed in dealing with such matters.
The delicate balance which must be achieved, however, is to find a medium through which the office can never be starved of essential resources. The solution to that will always lie through the time-honoured concept of parliamentary accountability.
It is through this parliamentary-accountability process that these administrative functions of the office will become accountable to the citizenry.
It would be a complete misconception to suggest independent offices and institutions exist in a cocoon, hermetically sealed from any form of commentary.
The moniker of independence is not tantamount to a complete and absolute immunisation from commentary. It is, however, a complete immunity from any form of interference in the core functions of that office or institution.
Independent institutions, to borrow of the phraseology of the Privy Council in Ambard and the Attorney General, do not exist in some self-perceived cloistered space within the constitutional and administrative architecture of Trinidad and Tobago.
Democracy has often been described as a marketplace for the exchange of ideas; and a healthy democracy promotes and encourages the strident and sometimes trenchant exchange of ideas.
The challenge in this exchange of ideas by institutions involved in the administration of justice is to ensure nothing is done to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice, and particularly to criminal trial process.
The courts are generally regarded as the one place in the Westminster system whereby the citizenry is guaranteed fairness and equality.
The expenditure of public funds towards all institutions is a matter on which the public has a right to be informed. The right of the public, by the process of accountability, through its parliamentary representatives, cannot be diminished or derogated from; whilst institutions must be left to operate with the maximum amount of independence so as to ensure there can be absolutely no interference in the performance of those core functions.
The public has an overwhelming interest in knowing how the public purse is being dispensed.
There can hardly be any argument that the expenditure of public funds, whether towards public projects or institutions, must be accountable to the people. The challenge, when it concerns independent institutions, is to find a medium through which such accountability can be achieved, without any claim that it is being used as a guise to undermine that office or institution.
The quintessence of democracy is an ever-present existence of a certain acceptable degree of push and pull between the Executive and independent institutions.
This type of administrative tension is both natural and acceptable, if conducted in a manner in which both sides recognise and respect the role each party performs within the constitutional framework of the Republic.
Great care must always be taken before there is a rush to say any discussion is described as somehow attempting to compromise or undermine the independence of our constitutional institutions.
All independent institutions and offices need to enjoy unmitigated public confidence in the integrity of those institutions and offices.
If the citizenry is to feel any measure of comfort, then great care must be taken to ensure such public confidence never becomes a casualty of public discourse.
Thus, all stakeholders must exercise care, restraint and sobriety before seeking to sound alarm bells that the system in which the public reposes confidence is being attacked and/or compromised.
Such unjustified alarm bells only serve to have a serious, deleterious effect on the lifeblood of public confidence.
The administration of criminal justice already faces severe challenges, particularly due to extensive delays in the resolution of criminal proceedings, and a frank and respectful national conversation is needed in order to find a meaningful solution to this national problem.
Within the framework of this national conversation, it must be remembered that institutional sacred cows are counter-intuitive to the core principles of a democratic state.