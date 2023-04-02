EximBank needs tighter controls

“We shall not be pumping US dollars into the system for people to buy town houses in Miami.” Those were the words of Minister of Finance Colm Imbert at a news conference last Monday.
If we take a 360-degree analysis of that statement, we conclude the following:
1. Many people have been falsifying their applications for foreign exchange in the past by buying real estate overseas.
2. Hundreds of millions in foreign exchange are being manipulated by business persons.
3. Many people do not care about the economic development of Trinidad and Tobago because they are willing to use our limited forex supply to buy frivolous things.
This reminds me of EximBank’s Abridged Financial Statements published recently. The EximBank was established solely for the manufacturing sector to purchase raw materials overseas so that these materials could be converted to new products to be exported to gain foreign exchange.
However, more clients are applying for foreign exchange to purchase food products, personal protective equipment and luxuries as whiskey. In fact, over US$280 million was spent as against US$236 million which was allocated to the manufacturing sector. What’s going on?
The EximBank has lost its focus. They say the annual repatriation of US dollars is more than what the clients have paid. Clients have paid almost TT$9 billion so we are supposed to have US$2 billion (or close to) in the banking sector or in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
However, the HSF has US$5 billion which represents eight months’ import cover for more than five years now.
It begs the question: where are all the US dollars going? Or as former prime minister Patrick Manning once asked in Parliament: “Where de money gone?”
I want Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to exercise tighter controls of the EximBank to prevent a banking collapse, as in US, or all hell would break loose!
John Jessamy
Fyzabad