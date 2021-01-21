In Judy Kublalsingh’s column, “Hypocritical Democrats” (Express, January 14), several statements were made supporting Donald Trump and pointing to “election irregularities” in the American election of November 2020.

I have to assume that as an attorney-at-law, Ms Kublalsingh has great respect for justice as administered by the courts. I wish to hear her explanations of why 60-plus lawsuits brought by the Republicans before the courts, including the Supreme Court, were all lost.

Not one case was found of any of the “irregularities” described by Ms Kublalsingh.

Garthlyn Craig

D’Abadie

