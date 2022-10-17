Explainer (Winston Henry) (copy)

The late calypsonian Explainer (Winston Henry)

 Mark Fraser

The late calypsonian Explainer (Winston Henry), Messenger or simply X, died on October 7. This tribute is dedicated to Explainer, whom we loved, and will miss dearly.

W — Wonderful, whimsical friend of mine, and the calypso fraternity

I — Immortal classic “Lorraine”; sung and loved by all

N — Never lost touch with common man; even though he walked with kings

S — Slew of sweet songs like “Ras Mas”, “Horsey” and “Not Me And The Monarchy”

T — Trinidad and Tobago bids farewell to its decent son

O — Onward, true soldier. You will be sorely missed by your legions of fans

N — No hurdle was too much to overcome with resolve and inner strength

H — Happy moments, everyone has their special Explainer vignette

E — Energetic performances; explaining socio-economic issues affecting citizenry

N — Nestled in the bosom of Almighty God

R — Ran the race with measured pace and grace

Y — Your crown, sceptre and, maybe, a Dame Lorraine awaits you!

Rest in peace, my beloved brother. Love you. Thanks for the great times!

