The late calypsonian Explainer (Winston Henry), Messenger or simply X, died on October 7. This tribute is dedicated to Explainer, whom we loved, and will miss dearly.
W — Wonderful, whimsical friend of mine, and the calypso fraternity
I — Immortal classic “Lorraine”; sung and loved by all
N — Never lost touch with common man; even though he walked with kings
S — Slew of sweet songs like “Ras Mas”, “Horsey” and “Not Me And The Monarchy”
T — Trinidad and Tobago bids farewell to its decent son
O — Onward, true soldier. You will be sorely missed by your legions of fans
N — No hurdle was too much to overcome with resolve and inner strength
H — Happy moments, everyone has their special Explainer vignette
E — Energetic performances; explaining socio-economic issues affecting citizenry
N — Nestled in the bosom of Almighty God
R — Ran the race with measured pace and grace
Y — Your crown, sceptre and, maybe, a Dame Lorraine awaits you!
Rest in peace, my beloved brother. Love you. Thanks for the great times!