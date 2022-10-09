When I got the sad news, I could not process it. It hit me like a tonne of bricks. “Nah!! Nah!!... Not Explainer,” I said in disbelief; and as the reality slowly sunk in, I pondered on the many calypsoes that this gifted son had given to his adoring fans over the years, making us think deeply about ourselves and so empower us.
Although he had started his professional career in Kitchener’s Revue Tent in 1969, it was only when he sang “Mr African” (1976), when I was still a teenager in secondary school, that I realised what a fine calypsonian he was. He made an even greater impression the following year when he sang “Caribbean Unity”. Its chorus still resonates with me: “if yuh born in Bridgetown or yuh grow in Kingston/ If yuh is Bajan or Jamaican, once you black yuh is my brudder man”. The calypso took him straight to the finals that year and I, like many others, felt that in time he would rule the roost.
Explainer made the finals on eight consecutive occasions in his long calypso career. That is a record of which only veterans like Chalkdust, Aloes and Cro Cro can boast.
With financial backing from George “Umbala” Joseph in the following season of 1978, Explainer was able to record his first album, aptly entitled This is Explainer. The LP was chock-full of hits: “Tell Dem”, a tribute to the deceased Maestro, “Struggle On”, “Rip Off World” and “To Be Free”. He proved to all that season he was not going to be any “one-season wonder” despite his disappointing sixth place in the finals that year.
But lots more was yet to come. And so it did! The 1979 season was a blockbuster one for him with his new album called Positive Vibrations. The calypsoes “Dread” and “Kicksing In Parliament” were on everybody’s lips, and he was highly favoured by some to win the crown. But a more experienced Stalin, with the immortal “Caribbean Man” and “Play One”, put paid to the growing expectations of his avid supporters on that fateful Sunday night.
However, Explainer was in this for the long haul. His Something Special LP in 1980, in fact, proved to be extra special. It was loaded with hits you simply could not get enough of. His lobbying for a bigger prize for the Calypso Monarch, in “Monarchy”, successfully resulted in a whooping $22,000 purse for the eventual winner that year. Like both his first and second albums, this one was also full of calypsoes that would keep us thinking throughout the year—“Tables Turning”, “Strings”, “He Gone Away”, “The Cause You Create”, “De More You Look” were all favourites. The album remains one of my treasures... never lent to even my most trusted of friends. The risk of damage or loss was too great to take with any of Explainer’s albums.
In 1981, Explainer’s “Ras Mas” catapulted him into the Calypso Monarch finals, and was also a contender in the Road March race. Explainer was making us dance but, above the music, he was giving us a serious message about equality and respect for women at the same time. And who could forget “Whey Dey Say” that same season, urging us to rise above the “small talk” of the jet set? For all his consistency, Explainer finished in eighth place in the final rankings.
He quickly recovered from the knockout punch. Drawing on all his reserves, he gave us the ever-catchy “Lorraine” and “Chambers” in 1982. “Chambers” was an impassioned plea to the new PM, George Chambers: “If you true, we will follow you.” It was equally as popular as “Lorraine”, which poignantly narrated his nostalgia for home at Carnival time during the winter months in New York—more powerful than love itself.
It seemed an unbeatable combination, but Scrunter, with assistance from Kitchener who appeared with him on stage, edged Explainer into second place. What could Explainer possibly do again?... Stand on his head? Or perhaps resurrect the ghost of a long-deceased Calypso King on the Savannah stage? Many like myself felt Explainer had won that night. He had two strong calypsoes, whereas Scrunter had only one. Clearly Kitchener’s presence on stage had worked “the magic” for Scrunter. In the final analysis, it all came down to presentation as opposed to lyrical content and music, in the opinion of many.
It was indeed a cruel blow and resulted in a strained relationship between Scrunter and himself in ensuing years. But having been on the receiving end of so many punches in the past, Explainer mustered all his reserves of strength to enter the boxing ring once again. So in “Heroes” (1983), he castigated us for the scant courtesy we paid to our local icons, thereby hitting at the very core of the Trini psyche. His opponents would have none of it. Claiming the melody of the very popular calypso was lifted from that of a recent pop song, they attacked with full force. It worked!! Explainer finished down the line yet again, despite the potency of his message and the immense popularity of his other selection, “Rasta Chick”.
In 1984, with “Free Base” and “Save Trinidad”, Explainer’s quest for calypso honours had come to an unceremonious end. He was only selected as a finalist once again in 1998, singing “Bitter Weed” and “Give Yourself A Chance”, but it was not the same competitive Explainer we remembered from the late 1970s and early 1980s.
But being the good soldier that he was, Explainer continued to produce calibre calypsoes for his many loyal supporters, such as “Officer” (1986), “Horse” (1987) and “Kaiso” (1989). He also gave us some risque and double entendre calypsoes like “Miss Palmer”, “Park It” and “Angela Fox”. And in his later days, his massive hit, “All Inclusive”, reminded us of the safer and more loving times in our lives when we could fete and party without fear.
RIP Winston Henry... Explainer. You fought the good fight to the very end. When Papa God greets you in the heavenly realm, he will surely smile and nod his head in approval for the fine work you did while on Earth. He alone can tell you why it was not your karma to win the coveted calypso crown when you walked among us. But rest assured that that fact did not make you less loved and appreciated by so many in Trinidad and Tobago. And we will surely remember to prepare for our own deaths, just as you told us to way back in 1979 in “When Basil Come”. It still remains one of my all-time favourites from the Uncrowned King.
Miguel Browne
dialect poet and
retired history teacher
Woodbrook
