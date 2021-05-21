Explore school placement alternatives

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) is a standardised examination intended to place pupils in secondary institutions based on a merit system. This examination will undeniably bring hundreds of children, parents and teachers in close proximity to each other, in the midst of the pandemic.
Moreover, social and physical distancing is required by law to mitigate the chance of persons contracting the coronavirus. What are the odds that the SEA exam that draws such a crowd can be conducted risk-free, given the current circumstances?
On May 6, the Ministry of Education (MOE) offered deferrals to pupils stating that they can write the SEA exam in 2022.
However, thus far, only 178 persons requested such deferrals—that is, less than one per cent of SEA pupils. Parents may have not taken up this offer since it sets back a child’s academic progress by one year. Therefore, this strategy has not significantly reduced the number of candidates writing the SEA 2021 exam.
Keeping in mind that a desk is not merely a desk, but consists of administrators, invigilators, security and supportive staff, the need arises to reduce the number of candidates present at the assigned SEA exam centres. Therefore, alternative procedures for placing pupils in secondary schools must be explored. Understandably, these new placement approaches must be fair and transparent.
Now that the SEA exam has been deferred to July 1, 2021, it gives the Education Ministry additional time to devise a system that offers a provisional place to pupils in secondary schools. Provisional placement can be determined by a careful consideration of (a) parents’ choice of school options; (b) internal assessment marks; and (c) geographic location.
Once parents accept this placement into the assigned secondary school, their children will not be required to write the SEA exam on July 1. The reduction in candidate number will in turn reduce congregating at examination venues.
However, if parents do not accept the secondary school placement for their children, then these pupils will be required to write the SEA examination on July 1.
The postponement of the SEA examination offers the Ministry of Education an opportunity to devise viable strategies to reduce the dangers involved in conducting the SEA examination in 2021, as to not risk the lives of thousands of pupils, teachers and parents.
B Bissoon and Ian Ramdhanie
via e-mail