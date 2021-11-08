One of the more glaring differences between WI and the other full members of the ICC, which did not garner sufficient attention in my view, is the fact that while other teams have several contemporary “all format” international players in their T20 World Cup squad (for instance, India has more than ten, Australia’s bowling attack is their Test attack, same for South Africa), WI started out with no current “all format” internationals.
Chase’s last ODI was in March 2020 and ended up with only Jason Holder. They are the only two in the Test team to Sri Lanka.
Additionally, almost all of the pundits who were unhappy with the WC squad named none of this Test party as their replacements.
The question therefore arises: Is the era of the specialist T20 international player coming to an end?
Based on WI’s performance at this WC, I think the answer is a resounding yes.
(I don’t think Rutherford, Odean Smith, Romario Sheppard etc would have made a significant difference.
In my view Test cricket (which people like Pooran and Evin Lewis have the ability to play and should be playing) helps your white ball game and vice-versa.
I don’t think it was coincidental that the player who was mainly responsible for our two T20 WC triumphs, Marlon Samuels, played all formats.
I also think that Kieron Pollard’s superb T20 career would have been even more phenomenal if he had played red ball cricket at the international level (he had the ability to do so; remember this is a player who was scoring centuries in the regional four-day tournament early in his career).
The time has come for our talented players to play all formats of the game at international level, or at least regional level on a regular basis.
If we fail to do so, we will be left so far behind we may not even qualify to go future white ball world cups.