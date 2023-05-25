The Express editorial of May 24, 2023 (“Ring election bell now”) has once again misrepresented the position of the United National Congress (UNC). Strangely, it has done so while claiming the UNC’s actual position as its own.
The editorial writer states, “We find it strange that the Opposition United National Congress has not walked its talk by instructing its own local government representatives to step down from office in recognition of the declared illegality of their position. Given its strenuous declarations, one would have expected the UNC to adopt a position of principle in this matter. It would be interesting to hear its rationale for not doing so.”
As the leading newspaper in the country, the Express needs to do its research and report facts properly, especially when making such attacks.
For the benefit of the Express readers, at the Monday Night Report of May 22 in San Fernando, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar emphatically stated:
“1. Are the offices of councillors and aldermen currently vacant? My respectful view is yes. They expired in December last year. So councillor, don’t go and do nothing, you know, aldermen...because you will be held liable. Don’t take chain-up. Faris will have written, I know counsel will have written, they say, ‘Go ahead, go ahead.’ No. You will be personally liable for acting illegally. Your office expired in December last year. Understand that.”
Mrs Persad-Bissessar has taken the correct position. In addition, this position is fully based on principle.
The Express’ position, in contrast, is contradictory and nonsensical. How can a councillor and alderman resign from a position that they no longer hold and is vacant?
In the Express’ haste to condemn the Opposition in the face of Government’s wrongdoing—in typical convoluted style—it has misrepresented facts, and done so absurdly, while forwarding an illogical recommendation.
The UNC has led the call for the Constitution to be followed, walked the talk all the way up to the Privy Council, and driven the demand for local government elections to be called immediately. The UNC’s position is fully logical and principled.
We implore the Express to get its reporting right on this crucial, historic matter, which will have ramifications for 54 countries across the Commonwealth.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
PRO, United National Congress