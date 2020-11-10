It gives me immense pleasure to address you through the Express on the auspicious occasion of Divali, the festival of lights.
This year is not like any other year. It is the year that humanity struggled to survive against the onslaught of a deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Some of us lost our near and dear ones, and some witnessed our close ones fight back.
It is in this tragic time that Divali reminds us of our resilience to gather ourselves and move on with renewed hope, and work towards a better and brighter future.
Divali, the “festival of lights”, is celebrated worldwide to commemorate the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair, and this is the occasion for us to redeem ourselves and extend a hand of compassion and assistance to our fellow travellers.
On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to you all and pray for your well-being and success.
Shubh Divali.