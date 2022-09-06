As face-to-face tuition has resumed the influx of traffic entering and exiting The UWI, St Augustine, from the southern end has increased, the intersection comprising Watts Street and College Trace becoming bumper-to-bumper in the mornings, middays and evenings. This creates a backlog of traffic on the campus compound and a stagnation of the flow of traffic on those two streets.
I write to call upon the Ministry of Works and Transport to extend the green-light window of the traffic light at the UWI intersection. I recommend 30 seconds minimum for the green-light window. Surely, this adjustment is affordable.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas