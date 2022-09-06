As face-to-face tuition has resumed the influx of traffic entering and exiting The UWI, St Augustine, from the southern end has increased, the intersection comprising Watts Street and College Trace becoming bumper-to-bumper in the mornings, middays and evenings. This creates a backlog of traffic on the campus compound and a stagnation of the flow of traffic on those two streets.

I write to call upon the Ministry of Works and Transport to extend the green-light window of the traffic light at the UWI intersection. I recommend 30 seconds minimum for the green-light window. Surely, this adjustment is affordable.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windfall profits must be shared

Windfall profits must be shared

Conventional wisdom would suggest that before heading out to meet executives from the world’s energy companies in Europe and the UK, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should have publicly raised the issue of a review of tax on windfall profits derived from the oil and gas sector.

After all, these companies are among those operating in this country that are currently reaping huge profits far exceeding ­average profit margins, thanks mainly to the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global energy prices.

COP-27 failing before it begins

COP-27 failing before it begins

The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change portends for small states is that officials from a Group of 20 (G20) major economies, who met on August 31, failed to agree a joint statement at the conclusion of the meeting.

The meeting, held in Bali, started with a stark warning from Indonesia Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar that the planet was being pushed to the point “where no future is sustainable”.

The separation of powers: a closer look

The separation of powers: a closer look

Often used as an argument in favour of retaining the Privy Council as the highest court of appeal, the separation of powers (SOP) principle is often sprinkled in many public law debates and in the textbooks of law students. What, however, does the separation of powers mean and why is it important?

Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

Dean, the answers are blowing in the wind!

As the shock of the untimely death of our beloved friend, Mr Dale Baxter, continues to grip his family, friends and the wider communities, Dean Persad recently penned an article in the Express (04/09/22) that not only pleads for answers to Dale’s demise, but also for the foreboding sense of utter hopelessness and darkness that currently engulfs our entire nation.

Delightful gift of art

It was with deep joy and fervent pride that I was able to view the exquisite art exhibitions at Mille Fleurs, Whitehall and Castle Killarney last Saturday.

As part of our 60th anniversary of Independence, the art collections of Angostura, the Central Bank and First Citizens were displayed in three of the Magnificent Seven buildings.

Chasing procurement perfection

Harvard Business ­Review (April 2019) warned that perfectionism is a double-edged sword that can either motivate you to deliver high-quality work or cause you much anxiety and slow you down.

Are we witnessing this play out with the many iterations of the procurement legislation saga, or is it something else? Have we moved unwisely and sadly to entangle the Judiciary to get a “perfect” solution?