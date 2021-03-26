Extensive effects of trauma bonding

Trauma bonding: in a nutshell, it’s when a person on the receiving end of a dangerous or abusive situation forms an unhealthy psychological bond with their abuser. Some know it as Stockholm Syndrome, which is a type of trauma bond.
From my basic research on the topic, trauma bonding is a mental condition that has its genesis in the influence of hormones, intermittent reinforcement, and a power imbalance.
The same criteria applies to gender: a mental condition in which hormones heavily influence how you feel about your supposed predominant gender; this is reinforced by society and parents, who ascribe a gender to match your sex from birth; and until adulthood, practically everybody but you has the power to decide your gender.
We recognise gender, to the point of erroneously interchanging it with a person’s sex, and dedicating an entire Government ministry to the topic.
So, to us, it’s a real thing. By that logic, trauma bonding should also be a real thing.
Trauma bonding was identified recently by a psychologist (apologies for not remembering the name) as a possible and plausible reason for women staying in abusive relationships, or defending their abusers in court.
Ignoring the number of failures that have to take place before a romantic relationship can be controlled by a trauma bond, like beating a child as punishment and expecting them to not accept being beaten as an adult, and keeping in mind the apparent rise in domestic abuse situations during this pandemic (personally, I think the numbers are the same as pre-pandemic, but people are taking them more seriously now), I think the time is ripe now to ask if psychological conditions such as battered woman syndrome and trauma bonding should be legally classified as mental conditions in which a person is temporarily unable to make sound judgments in relation to their own physical safety, allowing the State to take action against the abuser independent of the victim’s input.
The men like me, who have seen domestic violence inside and outside of the household, who chose not to perpetuate the cycle of abuse, who have faced physical, verbal and other forms of abuse in relationships, who have physically intervened multiple times to defend women being publicly physically abused (security officers deserve more respect), we are the men who women keep appealing to on the TV, radio and social media to respect, defend and treat women well, because they’re afraid of us.
Imagine that: some of us men facing abuse ourselves, but then being told women fear us.
We’re the wrong audience. The right audience already knows what they’re doing is wrong, and will do it again and again against “their woman” (like she’s a piece of property) anyway, because it works for them.
Despite counselling being free and widespread, most women in such situations will reason their way out of seeking or accepting help, although they know they’re in a terrible situation. “The children...”; “I have no money...”; “Who would love me like he does?”; “We were together for X years...”
You get the idea, I’ve heard them all.
We can either make it legal to step in (where there is sufficient evidence, and that’s another story for another day), file assault by beating charges against the abuser without a woman’s input while offering (can’t force here) her at least a psychological assessment and a referral for counselling, or we admit that unless and until a woman takes herself out of a bad situation, we men can’t help her, trauma bonding or not.
In the meantime, I recommend NGOs such as the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and GROOTS T&T for psychosocial support for such women, if they’re against contacting the Ministry of Health or the public hospitals.
These institutions tend to suffer badly from lack of funds, so I always advise that people put their money where their mouths and keyboards are and help them, so that women leaving abusive relationships can find shelters and support services quickly.
If you can pay for an ad to tell me (the wrong man) not to hit a woman, you can help to fund a shelter.
Shabba De Leon
Malabar