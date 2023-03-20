Are we going to see an increase in electricity and water rates this year? Will the property tax also be implemented? These are the questions on the minds of many, and this is one of the conversations in the public domain at present.
Those who have received the few per cent increase in their salary may be paying it back pretty soon, and also adding to that.
On the other hand, businesses and financial institutions continue to report huge profits despite our struggling economy. I do hope employees are benefiting from these profits; it is called “sharing the wealth”.
We are now hearing about a utility card for the most vulnerable. That is great information to the ears of thousands living in T&T. That is still on the drawing board, and I will believe it when it is implemented.
Yet, based on what I’ve heard and seen in the past about financial-relief efforts, I’m wondering who would benefit, and if it would truly reach “all” who need it.
Let us not fool ourselves; this is sweet T&T, and we are well aware of what takes place here at times. Just being honest—the information is consistently out there for all to hear and read about what goes on with the paperwork, who qualifies, etc, and those practices that are wrong. It never fails.
Thousands of people are still struggling, and while it may be easy for some to absorb that additional expenditure, others simply cannot.
The cost of living continues to rise, and there is really nothing the Government can do about it; the population must eat.
I admonish our leaders: with all that is being done, let us not forget the negatives that can also come out of this (increase in utility bills)—people not being able to cope. It is the citizens out here who have to walk the streets day and night who are most vulnerable.
I remind us all afresh of what was said in the past—“none left behind”. Is that taking place?
Continue being your brother’s keeper, for there is no room for selfish behaviour in these times.