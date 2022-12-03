The PNM Government’s response to the flooding holocaust over the last two weeks has exceeded its track record of inadequate and disgraceful responses to every single national tragedy which has befallen the people of Trinidad and Tobago in the almost biblical seven years of famine (not farming), flood and “health emergencies” (read crime), and is now elevated to just plain obscene.
They get an “F”.
Before going directly into the failed flood response, it is worthy of note they have perfected the art of hiding their nakedness behind fig leaves. For example, the acting Commissioner of Police, who now gladly accepts the mantle of crime scapegoat, when confronted by unimaginable criminal activity, rates himself a B+—but ask the people, and they will suggest some other letter like a “F”.
So he says, at each convenient opportunity, he needs vehicles, manpower, bail reform and a host of prepared excuses.
They also blame the people, the regional corporations (whom they starve of funds) for infrastructural denudation, and then turn on the people for eating too much, wanting everything for free and not being entitled to the minimum luxury of a decent car (remember Shamfa and Scotland and Marvin and Brian?). This group also gets a “F”.
Do not forget them.
So now they come, with their trademark bittersweet conman talk of a multimillion-dollar flood relief package comprising grants for this and that, when even they can’t say what has happened to their Flood Mitigation Plan, thinking that it will suffice.
People in South Quay and ministries along Independence Square have to buy tall boots to cross the road to get to their cars... while Minister Imbert stands by his window and snickers, because he comes and goes through the basement.
Give him a “F” for high cost of living, four per cent and gas prices, just to name a few... and the Property Tax waiting like a mapepire snake.
This grant relief of how many millions is simply a repeat of the 2018 sham, when the Ministry of Social Development deceived all of the people living as far as Caparo to the same Bamboo, where people nearly drowned in their own yards.
For days they frustrated them with forms, supporting documents and invasive interviews (almost maccoing), only to be disqualified in some mysterious “audit”.
No one forgets how farmers got $25 and $50 for millions lost in floods under the Manning administration. They got a double “FF” as well.
How come the army was hailed as heroes for their responses in the past in certain East HDC communities... you know, the one built on the riverbank; but the people of Bamboo had to find their own boats, Nanan was able to travel upriver to come straight into the village with his yacht almost as if he was cruising a river taxi, a la Guyana’s Essequibo River, but the Defence Force remained breakfasting in Teteron, watching people floating on TV.
WOW... the discrimination against traditional non-PNM voters (read Indians) which has set in is so pungent... not even the armed forces who are celebrated on Independence (except me) even noticed.
They could not send an engineering battalion, because they were on “exercises”. And, no... excuse me, carrying an old man for dialysis treatment in Mayaro does not suffice.
So now, each home, whether in the West, the East, Central, has to have a bicycle, a generator and a boat.
See? The Defence (oh... breaking news... and the TTPS for traffic management in floods and WASA works and ticketing spree) took four per cent but got an “F”. You look for that, Mr President of the T&T Police Social and Welfare Association.
I was one of the fortunate ones to come out of a flood after flood after flood (prone) district, spending all that I have left to invest in my only asylum in the west, but how many people can do this? As such, the victims should not expect anything other than an audit... By the way, where is Terrence Deyalsingh? Is Bamboo Village his constituency? I can’t believe this man has not said a word to the people. Rating?... well I’m thinking “F”... for Terrence, not just for Covid biscuits, but for abject paucity of healthcare.
How can you turn your back on people who worked night and day to put you in office, chief amongst them the PNM’s former bosom buddy from Jack Warner’s ILP in the Bamboo? Now he is crying for his lost TV station. Poor thing. “F” here again.
No budget surplus trickery, fables about grants, nancy stories about the councillor who has to (bucket) floodwaters to the pumps (OMG, this is a Minister of Works speaking), moon crater patching for road relief will absolve their abject and obscene governance. Guess what?... “F”.
The rotten bunch we call a Government smells like the decaying corpses of the thousands of murder victims in their term of office.
Linda Capildeo
St James