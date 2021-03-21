Face facts, it’s Mr Duke’s party

The ongoing political stalemate in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), is no storm in a tea cup. It never allegedly had a tea cup-sized hope in hell of being resolved by just talking.

Watson Duke, the founder and leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), in my unsolicited opinion, is in sole charge of his party. From day one, up to now and forever and ever, amen, what Mr Duke wants, happens. Latest news says that Mr Duke has washed his hands regarding negotiating with the incumbent THA leaders, the People’s National Movement (PNM). It would therefore appear, at this juncture, that only a return to the polls can end the six-six stalemate.

The PNM has managed, always very dramatically, to politically live and die alone for the past 65 years and counting. It appears that the PDP is of the same ilk. It is patently obvious that Farley Augustine and the four other PDP people who won their seats are just window dressing. It is impossible to believe that anyone else is allowed an iota of control of the PDP, apart from founder, Mr Duke.

It is my humble view that anyone who may wish to broker a deal to share anything of a political nature with the PDP, must bear in mind that the PDP founder will insist on full control of the political fine print.

The history books will describe the political stalemate in Tobago as a true 2021 Covid-19 moment. Always bear in mind that there are very few foolish people in Tobago. The place is always cleaner than Trinidad. It is also beautiful and green but do not fool yourself about the serenity. They do not make foolish jokes.

From where I am sitting, Tobagonians must face a political winner-takes-all election in a few months.

Mr Duke needs to stop the time-wasting. He already has the PSA membership awaiting his delivery of fiscal miracles.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

