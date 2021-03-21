Face facts, it’s Mr Duke’s party

The recently-released Governance Report on The UWI is an indictment of the region’s premier educational institution on its failure to adapt to a changing world.

The team of experts led by Sir Dennis Byron who were tasked by Chancellor Robert Bermudez with reviewing The UWI’s operations discovered what has long been established—which is that The UWI is an archaic and unwieldy institution that is ill-equipped for the 21st century world of innovative teaching and learning, managerial accountability and operational transparency.