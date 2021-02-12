Face up to the male crisis

It was in 1971 that the first discussion on the “Trinidad male” began. Now, 50 years later, it remains topical for different reasons.
Back then it was our happy-go-lucky, laissez faire attitude, enjoying life with liming and the main activity of drinking therein, a level of self-centredness, putting ourselves first and even throwing caution to the wind, that attracted attention.
I do well remember my principal at Port of Spain Teachers College, Ahilya Mohan, who first mentioned the male crisis to the student body, with remarks to the effect that she did not believe in reincarnation but if there was such a thing, in her next life she wanted to be a Trinidad male, as she had never seen anyone so enjoy life!!
Debatable, perhaps, as to whether it was complimentary or an indictment of us males.
It is certainly preferred to the perception that many of our males are today disrespectful, female bashers, rapists, murderers, child abusers, deserters of family responsibility and devils.
How much blame is in order for the family, school, church, community and the entire nation should be addressed to end this undesirable situation.
We males form a large part of the society and that brings a responsibility to be exemplars, to transmit to the nation proper values for our youths to follow. We must teach by example.
The male crisis is real, yet we have not sought to face it in any reasonable or meaningful way.
As a principal at the primary school level, I introduced at my school The Adventurers, a boys group similar to the Scout Movement, to address the male crisis.
Well do I recall the Family Planning Association’s commendation of that programme and pledge of support. At a Joint Select Committee of Parliament meeting with denominational school boards, it was suggested that our schools have Scouts and Girl Guides groups. That was not implemented.
As long as we continue to fail to act on problems we face, we will have them escalating to crises. Too often we begin by tolerating small concerns, only to eventually find them too big to fix and lamenting our inaction.
There is in our country, advocated by our citizen, Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a World Men’s Day, November 19, with only token activity and observation, as if we like burying our heads in the sand when we should be putting the issue on the front burner.
Shall we continue to turn a blind eye or awaken to reality?
Let the male crisis not become another or larger national disaster to our continuing regret.
The country and future generations depend on us.
Lennox Sirjuesingh
Chaguanas