I have taken note of a letter to the editor in your Tuesday edition, written by one of your prolific readers, who goes by the name of Linus Didier.
Didier complained that in response to a misleading question in Parliament about the November 2022 Monetary Policy Report, I said that the impact of recent increases in fuel prices on the inflation index was small, and what happened instead was that taxi-drivers raised their fares disproportionately in response to the fuel price increases.
He tried to dispute my statement with his own analysis.
If Didier had actually read the November 2022 Monetary Policy Report of the Central Bank, he would have seen that on Page 42 of that report the Central Bank stated that fuel prices account for three per cent of the Retail Price Index, and when one considers that fuel prices increased by an average of 15 per cent, it means the effect on the Inflation Index was 15 per cent of three per cent, which is only 0.45 per cent.
However, in October, taxi-drivers raised their fares by up to 20 per cent.
To further illustrate, the cost of fuel per passenger per short drop around Port of Spain went up by 25 cents at most, but taxi fares went up by $1, or four times as much.