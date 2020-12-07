IN civilised countries and political systems, when a leader has led his/her party to a general election loss, the leader steps down, and allows the party to elect another leader. This allows the party to breathe and to look for a new leader, freed of the failed leader’s control over the party.
In the United National Congress (UNC), the failed leader has total control over all party functionaries. Every member of Parliament, senator, alderman, councillor, MP office staff and party executive member is under the total control of the failed leader, because they owe their holding of office solely to the grace of the failed leader.
Despite her repeated failure in 2020, and her inability to win what many believed to be a most winnable election, Kamla refused to step down and allow her party to breathe and to democratically elect a new leader. What she then did was use her absolute control over all party functionaries, to:
1. Appoint the election committee (which had no representative of the other side, provided no membership list with member contact information to the other side to be used in campaigning, and failed to even meet with the other side);
2. Have MPs, senators, aldermen, councillors and constituency executives give pre-election written and public endorsements of her, and
3. Then have each constituency executive which endorsed her, work as the Election Committee staff on Election Day, to actually run the election.
4. Have each MP and his office staff (which includes paid social media bloggers who operate out of MPs offices) alderman, councillor and constituency executive campaign for her election slate and mobilise support for her and her slate using proper voter contact information.
The result is inevitable. Anyone opposing the failed leader and her machinery is bound to fail, as Team Loyalist (led by Dr Roodal Moonilal) did in 2015, and as Team Lotus (led by Vasant Bharath) has in 2020.
I ran in both elections and I wear my loss as a badge of honour because each time I have had the courage and conviction to do what many big men and women in the party have been afraid to do i.e. stand up to the failed leader and say to her you are a failure and you have to go.
I refuse to congratulate Kamla Persad-Bissessar, because congratulations are reserved for commendation when someone does something admirable. What she has done, again, cawnnot be considered admirable by any right-thinking person who has the interest and future of the UNC at heart.
Change is never easy and always requires persons who are independent, who have some courage and who believe in what is just and right, to stand up to those who control by oppression.
The little boy was courageous who stood up and said “The emperor has no clothes!”
Kamla Persad-Bissessar has no leadership clothes, but is perhaps the most cunning creature on earth, to be able to exercise total control over the UNC the way she does.
So what next? Well for me personally I’m going to enjoy the Christmas season which I love tremendously, spend time with my wife, daughter and family and pray to God that we all have a better 2021 than we had in 2020.
To my relatives, friends and well-wishers who gave me tremendous support I say a heartfelt thank you.
I will live to fight another day when hopefully there will be more men and women like I was privileged and honoured to fight with in Team Loyalists and Team Lotus who are prepared to stand up and say “The Emperor has no (Leadership) Clothes!”