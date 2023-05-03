There is a race element to crime, but not for the reasons espoused recently by a pundit. Urban youths of African descent are attacking all households in T&T, irrespective of the race of the occupants in the house.
The race element in this situation is that politicians of African descent, from Independence to now, have failed the urban youth of African descent.
The issue of the impoverished, socially displaced African urban youth stems from the fact that when their ancestors were brought to the Americas, their culture, language, religion and customs were stripped away, destroyed and demonised. As American author Michael Crichton wrote, “If you do not know your history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that does not know it is part of a tree.”
East Indians, Syrians, Chinese, Portugese, etc, all retained crucial aspects of the cultural, religious and ethnic identities of their motherland. Therefore, the social threads that encourage and foster co-operation, productivity and discipline are strongest in those communities.
Meanwhile, the African youth receives an education that teaches him about slavery and the atrocities that were committed against his ancestors. He is then indoctrinated with the religion of the former slavemasters.
Our educational system, which was largely developed by post-colonial politicians and elites of African descent, who themselves were fully entrenched and indoctrinated into a system that denies and avoids Africa’s rich history and rich cultural structures, does not teach the urban African youth of who they are, nor does it make an effort to re-educate the urban African youth of his rich African heritage.
The sad reality is the education of the urban African youth centres purely on the events that occurred in the Americas and ventures no further. This flawed and toxic brand of education only serves to reinforce in the mind of the young urban African that he is a nobody and a victim.
The urban African youth is not taught about the Kingdom of Kush, the Land of Punt, Carthage, the Kingdom of Aksum, the Mali Empire, or the Songhai Empire. The urban African youth is not taught this history, he is not taught the religion of his ancestors, nor is he taught about the gods of his ancestors.
The urban African youth is not taught that his ancestors were kings and queens, just as Europe had their kings and queens. He is only taught that his ancestors were slaves, chattel labour of the European slavemaster. And so, from a very young age, the urban African youth is psychologically programmed to think of himself as less than. And while commerce is an essential aspect of the East Indian, Syrian, Chinese and Portugese communities, the African youth was never taught to see themselves as anything but labour, an indirect consequence of slavery.
So even if they go to school and receive an education, their position in society largely remains that of being the labour force, with their earnings capped in the form of salaries as opposed to being encouraged to be investors, innovators and business owners.
One cannot underestimate this lack of knowledge of self; it is tantamount to having no soul. And while it may seem like an unfair statement to make, the extent of poverty and violent crime in the predominantly urban African communities suggests they are communities without a soul. If you have no soul, it is because you have no knowledge of self. And no knowledge of self results in no knowledge of one’s worth and one’s capacity for greatness.
Who therefore will step forward and re-educate the urban African youth? A valid question it is, but the leadership required to do such is completely absent from the current ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, which is currently led by a politician of African descent, whose disposition closely mirrors the indoctrinations of the first post-colonial politicians of African descent, whose inaction and ignorance contributed in a significant way to the current events playing out in urban African communities.
The reality is the sophisticated African politician/elite is as much a casualty of the miseducation that is imposed on the urban African youth. This same miseducation that breeds violence in the communities from which the urban African youth comes forth is the same miseducation that prevents the sophisticated African politician/elite from recognising that they too are a leaf on the same ailing tree as the urban African youth.
No multi-ethnic society such as ours can truly thrive if some groups continue to be systematically miseducated and left behind.