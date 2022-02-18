Failure by those in charge of our utilities

I am writing this letter in total frustration regarding the lack of services provided by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and those responsible for managing this utility, from minister to MP to CEO and every manager therein.
I have an apartment at Upper Fort George Road, St James, and my tenant has complained that for the past four weeks there has been no pipe-borne water supply.
As his landlord, I have tried to get someone, anyone, in WASA to let me know what the problem is. No answer from WASA. No answer from the minister. No answer or communication from any manager or otherwise in WASA to update us, paying customers, as to why we have no water supply.
I turned on the TV on Thursday night to see ministers Young, Hinds and Gonzales patting themselves on the back, trying to tell the public what a good job they did to handle the recent island-wide power outage. Really?! If they really believe the general public thinks they did, or are doing, a good job, then they should get off their high horse and come down to our level and really hear what the public has to say.
This country is going to hell in a hand-basket, as each day more and more failures and interruptions occur with the country’s infrastructure. Potholed roads, no water, power outages, escalating crime, etc, etc, and all we get from these politicians is talk, talk, talk, talk—and golf.
Lord help us, ’cause we certainly have nowhere else to turn for solutions!
Jeremy Belden
St James