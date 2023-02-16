Falling out of love with PDP

The known Progressive Dem­ocratic Patriots (PDP) executive appears to have now totally collapsed on Valentine’s Day 2023.

The Mother of All Carnivals has produced the mother of all political love disintegrations of a promising political entity. All fired up to destroy the hard-to-remove People’s National Movement (PNM) in Trinidad after trouncing the PNM 14-1 in Tobago, the PDP is suddenly suffering love palpitations.

Why go into the fine print which is being shared by the founder and leader of the PDP? Social media is being kept abreast of all the shenanigans. No investigative reporting is needed. Both fact and fiction will be easily acquired.

My unsolicited view asks: does the struggling-for-relevan­cy-­in-2025 United National Congress (UNC) need to be linked to the PDP even by rumour? Political dirty linen should not be on display in the public arena.

Long time when lovers quarrelled, we described it as Tobago love. Where has that 14-1 love gone in Tobago? Should there indeed be new a Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election? Should this request be a resounding yes?

How can Tobagonians and the THA exist without political love? Businesswise, Tobago is falling apart, even as we speak.

We do not need the handkerchief-sized Tobago politics here in Trinidad. Please.

The resignation of the deputy leader of the PDP, Kezel Jackson, can only point to the fact that Tobagonians fell in love with an idea and not political reliability.

If the PDP cannot keep its act together right there at home, how can they aspire to win a sound political mandate from the electorate in Trinidad?

Our image is everything. T&T politics demands that the PDP needs to come good. Trinidadians are not as politically gullible as Tobagonians.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

