Fallout from our ‘big’ attitude

If you want to have a genuine conversation with the nation, go on public television and open up the phone lines.
That said, I wish to make an audacious observation about Dr Rowley’s “sheltered” conversation with the nation. What the prime minister didn’t say was, in fact, more relevant than what he did say.
In his conversation pertaining to the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Rowley chose to defensively fan the flame of racism and politics. He tells us his Government wasn’t officially informed about the Indian government’s free roll-out initiative to Caribbean countries, and that he learned about it via grapevine talk from doctors and businessmen.
As we say in local parlance, when rain falling, dog, cat and fowl have to shelter under the same galvanise. And so, one can deduce the Prime minister has put greater stock in diplomacy than in stemming the pandemic.
The Barbados prime minister, Mia Mottley, graciously gifted T&T a portion of her country’s donation from the Indian government. Are we to believe our prime minister didn’t enquire about the initiative from his Barbadian counterpart? Or did he want the Indian government to come to him and kiss his feet?
The Indian High Commission confirmed no such request was made by the T&T Government.
We have a “big” attitude in T&T. We are a rich, oil-producing nation, and don’t bow to anyone. This arrogance is even reflected in a local tourism ad which, among other unique attractions, describes us as the wealthiest Caribbean nation. It would seem our wealth is more of an attitude than it is a benefit.
On the issue of “vaccine apartheid”, the prime minister went to town on the opposition leader for “quoting” him. His defence was: he was simply repeating a European phrase. Notably, he omitted the context in which he used the phrase.
Suffice it to say, his own health minister told us the reason we are not receiving the quota which he initially stated was that T&T was not in crisis mode due to the Government’s creditable handling of the pandemic.
Now that the Government is being criticised for its waffling vaccine rhetoric, the Prime minister convened a supposed “soft-sell” forum to vent otherwise political “hard-sell” notions to the public.
With all our wealth and boastfulness, did we as a nation contribute to international medical research?
It’s high time our politicians cast aside false pride and go a-begging for vaccines. After all, in the eyes of the world, we are a mere drop in a vast ocean. We simply don’t possess any clout!
RP Joseph
San Fernando