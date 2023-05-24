There is no need for the false sense of outrage and alarm being displayed and otherwise generated from the outcome of the Privy Council majority judgment upon the amendment of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022 of Sections 11(4) and 12(5) of the Municipal Corporations Act 1990, extending the period of office of councillors and aldermen from three to four years.
To be clear, the Privy Council, as did our local courts, decisively rejected a major plank of the applicant’s claim that such amendment had any constitutional import or implication, and determined as equally found by our local courts that there was no breach of any of the enshrined fundamental human rights of the citizenry guaranteed under the Constitution.
More specifically, the amendment did not offend, as was contended on the constitutional front, a citizen’s right to vote. Let that be clearly appreciated.
Such unsustainable complaint having been dismissed by the courts at all levels, the litigation was reduced to the issue of whether, as a matter of construction, the language and context of the amendment, when considered with the relevant principles of construction, clearly captured that the new four-year term of office applied to office-holders who then held office at the time of the amendment (“the incumbents”). That is all.
That was identified by the Court of Appeal as “the core issue” and to the same effect described by the Privy Council as “the principal issue”.
There was/is no issue that Parliament can pass legislation extending the period of office of councillors and aldermen.
Neither was/is there any issue that the amendment covered councillors and aldermen in any future term so that, henceforth, councillors and aldermen would hold office consequent upon the amendment for a term of four years.
In the event, the majority of the Privy Council determined that as a matter of construction, the amendment, taking into account its language, context and purpose, and applying the relevant principles and presumptions of statutory construction, was not sufficiently clear and exact to cover incumbents. Simply, the drafting was faulty.
In truth, the drafting method that was used to effect the amendment was a rather short-handed mode of effecting what was sought to be achieved; the draftsman simply substituting “four years” and “quadrennial period” for “three years” and “triennial period” to the original sections.
The authority of Parliament to pass legislation to cover incumbents undoubtedly exists, but the drafting used must clearly bring this home since “clarity is required in the way in which Parliament expresses its legislative intention”.
Nothing now prevents Parliament from passing legislation to correct the earlier deficiency by specifically providing that the term of office of the now-expired councillors and aldermen shall be deemed to continue from the day next of their three-year term for a period of one year. The language must be clear.
Nothing in this explanation of the majority’s judgment involves the negative connotation of spin. It is reason over hype and misinformation. Sadly, in this country, people easily allow themselves to be misled by the mindless.
Our local courts are to be congratulated for their consideration of the issues raised in the matter and of identifying the core issue as the Privy Council’s judgment accepted, and it bears note that the majority judgment expressly recognised that, as a matter of construction, the Court of Appeal’s reading of the amendment was a possible reading.
Even more, our High Court and Court of Appeal are in good company with the dissenting lords and their ten-point reasons for arriving at the same conclusion as our local courts.
Simply, what the majority found lacking was the necessary clarity in the amendment that was necessary for encompassing the incumbents.