I do hope the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the deaths of the four divers, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry, will commence as soon as possible and be dealt with in a timely manner.
Let us not forget that there are hurting family members, with children involved. The right message must be sent to all in this instance by doing what was stated by those in authority.
These families, including children, need closure here. Put yourself in their shoes and I ask the question: what would you have expected? These are citizens of our country simply requesting justice; they deserve to know the truth, that is not asking for anything extraordinary.
The CoE will do just that. Please, to those who are responsible, put things in place so that closure can come in the case of this incident.
Looking down the road, the children of these deceased divers will have a lot to deal with concerning the deaths of their fathers when the entire story is told to them. They may not be able to comprehend everything now, but the time will come when they will.
What then?
Let us continue praying for all affected by this tragedy, especially the children. This is painful for them and will not just go away. We must give them the closure they deserve so that they can, in some way, move on.
It would be nice for leaders to check in and see how the family members are doing, and if they can assist in any way. Compassion and love demonstrated go a long way. Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan