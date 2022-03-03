Farewell Deon, Arima is proud of your achievements

Tribute to T&T Olympian Deon Lendore by Balliram Maharaj, CEO of ADM Imports & Export Distributors and close friend to the Lendore family.
Deon’s funeral service took place yesterday at the Santa Rosa RC Church.
Rev Father Stephen, thank you for giving me the privilege to make a tribute on the celebration of life of Deon Lendore, a son of the soil from Mount Pleasant, Arima, Trinidad and Tobago.
To his mother, siblings and other family members, I share your grief and pain on the loss of your loved one.
I wish to join the others in the world of track and field to express my deep sorrow on the passing of our outstanding son—Deon Lendore —as we celebrate his life.
He will be one among the great athletes who hailed from Arima, and history would record that he represented Trinidad and Tobago and was able to achieve greatness from his first bronze medal at the Carifta Games in 2008, to his heroic performance at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
I am certain that Deon’s shortened career will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to all young athletes in Arima and the country as a whole.
Deon had great plans to mentor young athletes.
He spoke passionately about his love for the sports and his dream of nurturing them to be amongst the best in the world.
Arimians have felt the pain of his untimely passing and as a member of the business community I call on all the other business people in Arima to support his wishes to not only support track and field, but overall sports in our community as Arima was once the Mecca of sports in Trinidad and Tobago.
Deon will light up with icons of Arima like George Lewis, Lennox Yearwood, Dr Cliff Bertrand and his coach, Charlie Joseph.
The Armstrong family, grandfather Earnest, son Ainsley and grandson Aaron, just to name a few.
My sincere condolences to his mother, brothers and sisters, who experienced a traumatic period given the time-frame from the tragic end on January 10 to today.
To his colleagues in Abilene Wildcats Home, his coach in the US, his friends from Arima Boys’ Government School, the entire Arima community and Trinidad and Tobago, we share your grief on the loss of our son, Deon.
I am calling on the people of Arima to join hands and strive to bring back the glorious days of sports in Arima. This will be a fitting tribute in memory of our illustrious son Deon Lendore.
Balliram Maharaj