Ambassador Dr Anthony Carter, known in the calypso world as “Gabby” penned this tribute to the late, great Singing Sandra (Sandra DesVignes-Millington):

I can see her now clearly

Sitting in the dressing

room

Nervous as can be

cigarette in hand

Trying to calm nerves

mixed with anxiety

Then Tobago Crusoe

declare

A new calypsonian will

now appear

At Sparrow’s Young

Brigade

Calypso tent

“When you hear her

you will know

Your money was well

spent’’

She descended those

stairs

Like a Queen

Like a Champion

At the Seamen and

Waterfront

Workers Union

To polite applause

But when she began

to sing

A song entitled…..

De Raperman comng

Veteran tent goers

sipping soup

(saturated with corn)

Shouted hard and loud

A new queen is born!

Needless to say

At de front middle and

by de door

Blended voices

screamed loud

Encore! Encore!

They were clapping

over and over again

The Queen had begun

her reign!

Through the years

Her voice got better

This Queen of the

stage

Known as Singing

Sandra

Began her journey

With power and grace

dominating every

place

When she performed

it was a

Musical Storm

Of Spritual Might

An angelic voice in full

flight

Her stage presence

Was of such class

It may never be sur-

passed

Her attire began to

change

To me it was nothing

strange

Her affinity love and

respect for Africa

Shone like a Beacon

From Singing Sandra

Voices fron the ghetto

Mourn this Queen

A leader

A Calypso Preacher

A Super Human Being

She gave of her best

Every time tuh we

And absolutely …

Died with her dignity.

Rest in peace my beloved sister Sandra.

Dr Anthony “Gabby” Carter aka Mighty Gabby

cultural ambassador for the island of Barbados

