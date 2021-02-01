Ambassador Dr Anthony Carter, known in the calypso world as “Gabby” penned this tribute to the late, great Singing Sandra (Sandra DesVignes-Millington):
I can see her now clearly
Sitting in the dressing
room
Nervous as can be
cigarette in hand
Trying to calm nerves
mixed with anxiety
Then Tobago Crusoe
declare
A new calypsonian will
now appear
At Sparrow’s Young
Brigade
Calypso tent
“When you hear her
you will know
Your money was well
spent’’
She descended those
stairs
Like a Queen
Like a Champion
At the Seamen and
Waterfront
Workers Union
To polite applause
But when she began
to sing
A song entitled…..
De Raperman comng
Veteran tent goers
sipping soup
(saturated with corn)
Shouted hard and loud
A new queen is born!
Needless to say
At de front middle and
by de door
Blended voices
screamed loud
Encore! Encore!
They were clapping
over and over again
The Queen had begun
her reign!
Through the years
Her voice got better
This Queen of the
stage
Known as Singing
Sandra
Began her journey
With power and grace
dominating every
place
When she performed
it was a
Musical Storm
Of Spritual Might
An angelic voice in full
flight
Her stage presence
Was of such class
It may never be sur-
passed
Her attire began to
change
To me it was nothing
strange
Her affinity love and
respect for Africa
Shone like a Beacon
From Singing Sandra
Voices fron the ghetto
Mourn this Queen
A leader
A Calypso Preacher
A Super Human Being
She gave of her best
Every time tuh we
And absolutely …
Died with her dignity.
Rest in peace my beloved sister Sandra.
Dr Anthony “Gabby” Carter aka Mighty Gabby
cultural ambassador for the island of Barbados