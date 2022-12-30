Farewell Pelé

Thanks to the Internet, I just found out Pelé’s name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. I think he is more Pelé than Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

As a 2000s kid who grew up in the era of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo, the older folks mentioned some footballer named Pelé from the era of black and white TV, and used him as the benchmark for greatness in the sport.

Pelé was really the first to do it all. Three FIFA World Cups is an unmatchable feat—Mbappe, eat your heart out. Records are meant to be broken, though, but Pelé owns that achievement... for now.

YouTube is the closest thing we have to a time machine. He patented the No 10 shirt and the playing style and position on the field; he was a complete forward. It must have been golden to see him play when colour TV became a reality.

At one point in time, he was an all-time top scorer, highest paid player, most popular, still is a global ambassador for the game and put the word “beautiful” in the game with his immaculate technique and samba skills.

Always tracking back, powerful shots with both feet, electric pace, flair on the ball, vision to pick a pass and superb dribbling and close control. For a short guy, he was pretty good in the air as well, minus that header against Gordon Banks.

If you look at his national record, he was the first “clutch” player because he always turned up in finals and had a taste for big occasions.

A case point, that ’58 goal, that bicycle kick and that header in ’70. It is quite fascinating that he never fancied penalties, as he thought it was a cheap way to score goals. That alone is a testament to his mentality as a footballer.

Pelé was unapologetically Brazilian since he played most of his career in Brazil for Santos FC and rejected European giants back then. Anytime you talk about Brazilian football, the first player that comes to mind is Pelé. Pelé is Brazil and Brazil is Pelé.

That degree of patriotism and passion for the game was the catalyst for his success and his appreciation from the football community across generations. As with all athletes, he had his fair share of controversies and scandals, but on the other hand he left politics to politicians and used his footballing prowess to unite his nation.

Surely, he witnessed Messi’s World Cup triumph in his finest hours. It’s perfect timing for him to complete life’s journey, knowing his throne as the Greatest Of All Time has a worthy successor.

Farewell, legend. Thanks for everything. Tell Maradona we asked for him.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

