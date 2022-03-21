In light of the Sunday Express article relating to the impasse between former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and the current Chief Parliamentary Counsel (CPC) Ian MacIntyre SC, Al-Rawi must be removed from the Cabinet.
Having worked at the Office of the Attorney General, the reasons given by the former AG do not hold water.
Anyone who works at the office of the Attorney General would know the allegations made against the CPC are unfounded.
To quote a former attorney general, “Mr MacIntyre is a man of few words but when he speaks you should listen.”
The fact that persons from the legal unit, which comprises the CPC, expressed their views that they will take no instructions from the Attorney General speaks volumes.
What must be taken into account is the levels that a former AG would go to have a time honoured tradition of drafting bills on clear specific instructions from the Cabinet or Prime Minister be ignored.
This is very frightening and also worrying at the same time.
The fact that this was done clearly shows that Al-Rawi is not fit to hold public office and must be removed from the Cabinet and must be removed now.
We must remember that Al-Rawi is now Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and is now charged with Local Government reform.
How do we know he is not going to do the same thing that he did as AG?
Mr MacIntyre should be hailed as an exceptional public officer and should be commended.
Mr Prime Minister, fire Faris NOW.